Stéphane Rotenberg, the well-known French television presenter, is gearing up to host the senior version of the popular show “Le Bachelor.” As he prepares to take on this new challenge, Rotenberg recently sat down for an interview with Ouest France on September 15. During the interview, he opened up about his daughter, Emma, who is currently living in Italy.

After having been the face of shows like “Pékin Express” and “Top Chef,” Rotenberg is now set to host “Golden Bachelor,” a senior edition of the dating show, starting on September 18. In his interview with Ouest France, he reflected on the program that he originally launched back in 2003 on M6. The only difference in this new iteration is that the contestants will all be over 60 years old. As he discussed his upcoming projects, Rotenberg also took the opportunity to share his thoughts on his daughter Emma, whom he occasionally mentions with pride and admiration.

At 56 years old, Rotenberg continues to juggle multiple responsibilities. When asked about how he manages his busy schedule alongside his family life, he remarked, “Now that my daughter is grown up and living in Italy, it doesn’t bother me as much. It was tougher a few years ago when I would miss birthdays and family gatherings. Sometimes, I miss being home, but when you’re used to working hard, it’s difficult to stop.” Fortunately, his only daughter Emma, born from his marriage to Nathalie Pisibon, a producer at Studio 89 Productions, is now independent and making a name for herself in the fashion industry.

Who is Emma Rotenberg, the daughter of Stéphane Rotenberg? Initially recognized for her work as a model, Emma Rotenberg has since transitioned into a successful career as a stylist, catering to a high-profile clientele. Under the brand name Emma Rowen Rose, she has created a luxury ready-to-wear line that has garnered international acclaim and caught the attention of major celebrities. In 2021, one of her designs, a stylish two-tone jumpsuit, was even worn by Beyoncé, marking a significant milestone for the young designer. Today, at 27 years old, Emma boasts over 57,000 followers on Instagram and continues to develop her brand Rowen Rose, which is entirely crafted in Italy. Stéphane Rotenberg has every reason to be proud of his talented daughter.

