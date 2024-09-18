Anhée Municipal Elections: Vic’s Single List Strengthens its Grip

In Anhée, the shortest municipal council meeting last year lasted only eight minutes. Former mayor Luc Piette explained to La Meuse on April 8, 2023, that despite this, they are required to hold ten council meetings per year. This is a legal obligation under the Local Democracy Code. In the past, they had only eight meetings, and they were promptly reminded to adhere to the required number. This is why their sessions are sometimes very brief. Piette mentioned that they could potentially have fewer meetings that are more condensed, but legally they are obligated to hold the specified number.

There has been concern over the lack of debate and explanation during these quick council meetings. With the absence of a green opposition list representing in the October elections, some young individuals had hoped to establish a citizen list to bring more discussion back to the council. However, their efforts were unsuccessful.

In March, it was revealed that a Municipal Socialist Union was reestablished in Anhée. A few young residents who were involved in this initiative had aimed to create a citizen list called “ElanC” for the upcoming municipal elections in October with the goal of fostering more debate in the council meetings. Unfortunately, this endeavor did not gain traction. “Many people complain, but evidently they are not willing to invest themselves in an election campaign,” said Daniel Fonteyne, the president of the USC in Anhée. Due to the difficulty in achieving the required gender parity, the project was ultimately abandoned.

As a result, voters in Anhée will have limited options in the upcoming elections. It is expected that only one list, representing ‘your citizen interests,’ will be presented. This particular list held 16 out of 19 seats in the current legislature.

After serving as mayor for 30 years, Luc Piette retired this year and passed the torch to Pierre Rondiat, the second highest scorer on his V.I.C. (Your Community Interests) list. Rondiat will lead the list in the elections on October 13, with Anne Faeles-Van Rompu, the current council member for works, following behind.

The major project over the past two legislative periods in Anhée has been the development of the Anhée Park. This expansive recreational park, situated on the former campsite by the Meuse River, is nearing completion. Three hectares have been transformed into a recreational space, extending from the nautical center.

Looking ahead to the next legislative period, the agenda includes the renovation of village squares in Annevoie and Haut-le-Wastia, the establishment of a market hall, the construction of stormwater basins in Maredret, Sosoye, and Hun, as well as the development of the Molignée nature park, which is currently undergoing a participatory process.

Challenges and Opportunities for Anhée’s Future

Despite the dominance of Vic’s single list in Anhée, there are both challenges and opportunities on the horizon for the municipality. The lack of diverse representation in the council raises concerns about the breadth of perspectives being considered in decision-making processes. Without a robust opposition, there is a risk of complacency and a lack of accountability within the local government.

On the flip side, the continuity provided by Vic’s list can offer stability in governance and the ability to see through ongoing projects such as the Anhée Park development. With an emphasis on community interests, there is potential for cohesive decision-making and progress in addressing the needs of Anhée residents.

However, the absence of a citizen-led or opposition voice raises questions about the inclusivity and democratic values of the local government. Without diverse viewpoints and accountability mechanisms in place, there is a risk of decisions being made without thorough debate and consideration of all perspectives.

Looking Ahead: Ensuring Transparency and Engagement

As Anhée prepares for the upcoming municipal elections, there is an opportunity to foster greater transparency and engagement within the local government. While Vic’s single list has shown strength in its continuity and project execution, there is a need to ensure that all voices are heard and represented in decision-making processes.

Encouraging citizen participation and creating avenues for community input can help to bridge the gap between the council and residents. By fostering a culture of transparency, accountability, and inclusivity, Anhée can work towards building a more vibrant and responsive local government that truly reflects the needs and values of its constituents.