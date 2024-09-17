Recap of L’After Live show on September 17 – 9pm/10pm

L’After Live is back for its 19th season, promising to bring the most powerful football commentary in France. The show kicks off with “Génération After”, hosted by Nicolas Jamain, featuring a panel of seasoned football experts including Kevin Diaz, Walid Acherchour, Jennifer Mendelewitsch, Damien Perquis, Simon Dutin, Jimmy Braun, and Sofiane Zouaoui. Together, they engage in passionate debates and welcome numerous guests to discuss all things football.

On match nights, the excitement continues with “After Live” from 9pm to 10pm. Whether it’s European cup competitions, Ligue 1, Ligue 2, the French national team, or the Coupe de France, the team is ready to analyze and dissect the action. Joining the lineup for Champions League nights are Jérôme Rothen, Emmanuel Petit, and Lionel Charbonnier, adding their expertise and insights to the discussion.

As the night progresses, the show transitions to the original format with Gilbert Brisbois, Daniel Riolo, and Florent Gautreau taking the reins from 10pm to midnight. This segment delves deeper into the day’s matches, providing in-depth analysis and commentary on the latest developments in the football world.

Thibaut Giangrande leads the Saturday night edition of L’After Foot, accompanied by Walid Acherchour, Kevin Diaz, and Damien Perquis. On Sundays, Jean-Louis Tourre steps in to host live from the main Ligue 1 fixture of the day, joined by Kevin Diaz for expert analysis and discussion.

This season also marks the launch of the open discussion segment of L’After, inviting fans to join the conversation on over fifty match dates throughout the season. Nicolas Vilas and Thibaut Giangrande will be on hand to facilitate the debates and engage with viewers starting at midnight.

To participate in the show, viewers can tune in to the broadcast, interact on social media platforms, or join the discussion on the show’s YouTube chat. The show’s commitment to engaging with its audience ensures that fans have a voice in the conversation and can contribute their perspectives to the football discourse.

In addition to the regular programming, L’After Live also covers the latest developments in French football, including Jean-Marc Furlan’s ongoing legal dispute with AJ Auxerre. The show provides a platform for members of the RMC standard to share daily trends and updates with the audience, keeping fans informed and engaged with the latest news and analyses.

Overall, L’After Live continues to be a leading voice in French football commentary, offering a dynamic blend of analysis, debate, and entertainment for fans of the beautiful game. With a diverse lineup of experts and a commitment to engaging with viewers, the show remains a must-watch for football enthusiasts looking to stay informed and entertained throughout the season.