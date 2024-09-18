Montauban Rugby Club Boosts Squad with Signing of Luka Azariashvili

In an exciting development for Montauban Rugby Club, the team has announced the signing of promising prop Luka Azariashvili as a free agent. The addition of Azariashvili comes at a crucial time for the club, which has been facing a shortage of right props at Sapiac in recent days.

At just 24 years old, Luka Azariashvili brings a wealth of talent and experience to the Montauban squad. Hailing from Montpellier, Azariashvili spent three seasons with Biarritz Olympique before making the move to Rouen. During his time in Normandy, he featured in 10 matches, with 4 appearances as a starter. This background makes him a valuable asset for Montauban, as he is no stranger to the challenges of professional rugby.

The decision to bring in Azariashvili was prompted by the absence of key players Mirian Burduli, Lucas Seyrolle, and Tietie Tuimauga due to injuries. Montauban’s manager, Sébastien Tillous-Borde, who himself has experience coaching in Rouen, is confident that Azariashvili’s skillset will be a valuable addition to the team.

Immediate Impact

The Montauban Rugby Club wasted no time in integrating Luka Azariashvili into the squad, with the prop already taking part in training sessions to prepare for the upcoming match on Friday. If his medical assessment clears him to play, Azariashvili could make his debut for USM against Biarritz, marking a significant moment in his career.

Azariashvili’s arrival adds depth and strength to the Montauban lineup, providing the team with a versatile player who can contribute both in defense and attack. His physicality and technical skills make him a formidable presence on the field, and his eagerness to make an impact for his new club has already been evident in training sessions.

Manager’s Confidence

Manager Sébastien Tillous-Borde expressed his confidence in Azariashvili, citing his familiarity with the player from their time together in Rouen. Tillous-Borde believes that Azariashvili’s work ethic and determination will make him a valuable asset to the team, especially given the challenges posed by injuries to key players.

The manager’s faith in Azariashvili’s abilities is shared by the rest of the coaching staff and players, who are eager to see the prop in action on the field. With his experience in top-level rugby and his commitment to excellence, Azariashvili is poised to make a significant impact on the Montauban squad.

In conclusion, the signing of Luka Azariashvili represents a significant step forward for Montauban Rugby Club as they look to strengthen their squad and compete at the highest level. With his talent, experience, and determination, Azariashvili is set to become a key player for the team and make a positive contribution to their performance on the field. Fans can look forward to seeing Azariashvili in action and witnessing the impact he will undoubtedly have on Montauban’s season.