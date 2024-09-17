Jamie Cullum, a versatile artist known for his blend of jazz, pop, and rap, is set to grace the stage at the prestigious Théâtre de Beaulieu in Lausanne on May 15, 2025.

The musical maestro, Jamie Cullum, will bring his unique talent to the Théâtre de Beaulieu in Lausanne on May 15, 2025. Known for seamlessly fusing jazz, rap, and pop, Cullum’s performance promises to be a night to remember. Tickets for this highly anticipated event will be in high demand, with the Live Club pre-sale starting on September 18 at 9 am. Fans are advised to be prepared and ready to secure their tickets for what is sure to be an unforgettable experience.

For those looking to purchase tickets, being prepared for the Live Club pre-sale on September 18 at 9 am is essential. This early access opportunity will give fans the chance to secure their tickets before they go on general sale. With Jamie Cullum’s reputation for delivering unforgettable performances, tickets are expected to sell out quickly.

Event Information:

– Artist: Jamie Cullum

– City: Lausanne

– Venue: Théâtre de Beaulieu

– Date: May 15, 2025

Ticket Prices & Categories:

Details regarding ticket prices and categories will be announced soon.

Ticket Information:

Official Ticket Sellers:

– Viagogo

– Gigsberg

Secondary Ticket Sellers:

These are resale ticket sites that should be used as a last resort when official tickets are not available. Please be aware that prices may be higher through these platforms.

