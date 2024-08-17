Yann M’Vila Surprises SM Caen Teammates with Unexpected Gift

Yann M’Vila made a remarkable entrance at SM Caen, where his willingness to integrate well was quickly highlighted. Captain Romain Thomas revealed an anecdote in this regard.

Upon his arrival at SM Caen, Yann M’Vila surprised his teammates with rather unexpected gifts. The gesture was well-received by both his fellow players and the staff. As the team prepared for their first Ligue 2 match against Paris FC, Romain Thomas shared a « little anecdote » during a press conference on Friday, August 16, 2024.

Thomas recounted the scene, « He arrives with three tote bags, » referring to M’Vila’s first day at Caen on Wednesday, August 7. « I thought to myself, what is he doing? He came with lots of shower gels, shampoos… It may seem trivial, but you can tell that the guy wants to integrate well quickly within the team. »

Indeed, M’Vila’s actions immediately showcased his intentions. Thomas continued, « We immediately felt that he wanted things to go well. He has a greater experience than me in football. He has played in European cup matches, he has played for the French national team. He can bring us a lot. He sees things that I do not see. »

« Bringing Technical Discipline to Daily Practice »

For Thomas, the contribution of the thirty-year-old should be evident both on and off the field. « He will also bring this technical discipline to daily practice, to training. I feel that we were not always rigorous enough in that regard. He has played at a higher level, we have every interest in following him. It can only benefit the group. »

Yann M’Vila, who will be on the bench on Saturday, August 17, 2024, against Paris FC due to a shortened preparation period, brings a wealth of experience. He aims to be a guide or a big brother within the Caen team.

