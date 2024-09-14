WhatsApp’s View Once Feature Vulnerable to Bypassing Flaw

WhatsApp’s “View Once” feature, introduced three years ago, has been found to have a flaw that allows it to be easily bypassed. While Meta is working on a fix, the imperfections in this privacy tool have raised concerns about the security of private messages.

The Flaw in WhatsApp’s View Once Feature

The “View Once” feature in WhatsApp was designed to allow users to send a message, photo, or video that can only be viewed once by the recipient before automatically deleting from the conversation. Additionally, it prevents screenshots of messages on both Android and iOS versions of WhatsApp. However, security researchers have discovered a significant flaw in this feature that compromises its effectiveness.

According to cybersecurity researcher Tal Be’ery, messages sent using the “View Once” feature are delivered to all of the recipient’s devices, including those that are not authorized to view them. Furthermore, these messages are not immediately deleted from WhatsApp servers after being downloaded. This loophole allows for the possibility of unauthorized access to messages intended to be viewed only once.

Exploiting the Vulnerability

The flaw in the “View Once” feature allows for easy exploitation by malicious actors. For instance, a “View Once” message that is accessed on the desktop or web version of WhatsApp can be easily captured via a screenshot. Additionally, these unique messages behave like regular messages but with a simple “View once” flag. This means that recipients can manipulate the flag to retain and share the message beyond its intended viewing duration.

Concerns About Privacy and Security

Tal Be’ery emphasizes that the false sense of privacy created by the “View Once” feature can be more detrimental than having no privacy at all. Users may believe that their communications are private when, in reality, they are susceptible to unauthorized access. The current state of WhatsApp’s View Once feature raises concerns about the authenticity of privacy claims and calls for either a comprehensive fix or the abandonment of the feature altogether.

Addressing the Issue

While Tal Be’ery’s team was the first to identify this flaw, it has reportedly been exploited for at least a year, with browser extensions available to streamline the process. In response to these concerns, Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, has announced plans to implement changes to the View Once feature on the web version of the messaging platform. However, the effectiveness of these changes remains to be seen, as Meta advises users to only send messages to trusted individuals for viewing once.

Moving Forward

As Meta works towards resolving the vulnerability in WhatsApp’s View Once feature, users are urged to exercise caution when sharing sensitive information via the platform. The evolving landscape of digital privacy underscores the importance of staying informed about potential security risks and taking proactive measures to safeguard personal data.

Subheadings:

1. The Flaw in WhatsApp’s View Once Feature

2. Exploiting the Vulnerability

3. Concerns About Privacy and Security

4. Addressing the Issue

5. Moving Forward

By addressing the flaws in WhatsApp’s View Once feature and promoting greater awareness of digital privacy risks, users can navigate the messaging platform with a heightened sense of security and confidence.