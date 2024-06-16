The 13th edition of the Triathlon Deauville Normandie is set to take place from June 13th to 16th, 2024, with nearly 6000 participants already registered for the event. The live updates and all the results of the triathlon can be found on the official website. Participants and spectators can stay informed about the event by checking the website regularly for updates on the race. The Triathlon Deauville Normandie is a popular event that attracts athletes from all over the world to compete in various categories such as swimming, cycling, and running. The beautiful scenery of Deauville provides a stunning backdrop for the race, making it a unique and memorable experience for all involved. Be sure to follow along with the live updates to see how your favorite athletes are performing in the competition.