Top Mystery Novels to Read This Summer

Summer is here, and there’s nothing like a good mystery novel to send chills down your spine. We have a selection that will definitely give you goosebumps and captivate amateur detectives. Let’s dive into new investigations. Books that fit in your pocket… and your revolver.

Allison, married to Mike, a lawyer, and mother of two, volunteers at an organization that helps abused women. She decides to organize a reunion weekend with her friends from Oxford whom she hasn’t seen in over twenty years at her beautiful mansion. The evening starts off well, but during one of the nights, her friend Karen enters the kitchen, injured, traumatized, and announces that Mike raped her. A psychological thriller par excellence, filled with doubts, unspoken words, and lies that will fuel this intriguing story. Claire McGowan received the 2023 Readers’ Choice Award for « No One Must Know. »

Police captain Jean-François Pasques received the 2023 Quai des Orfèvres Prize for « Nobody’s Son. » This award recognizes an unpublished French-language detective novel, and the jury consists of police officers, magistrates, and journalists. With 22 voters, the session’s president is none other than the Director of the Judicial Police of the Paris Police Prefecture. A guaranteed success! The story involves a hunt for a killer in Paris by an old-school cop who is not convinced by profiling techniques. However, a psychologist quickly changes his mind. A duo that works wonders.

Another pair of atypical police officers will be honored in « The Dolls. » Victor Venturi, a gruff cop nicknamed « The Cowboy, » teams up with a young criminologist, Olivia Montalvert, to stop a serial killer with multiple identities. A gripping plot masterfully woven by Alexis Laipsker. Bloody, frightening, and addictively suspenseful, a novel that will leave a lasting impression.

The phenomenon of the year, « Cain’s Jaw » by Edward Powys Mathers, will keep you busy all summer, for sure. It is a reissue of a book published in 1934, and social media has propelled this puzzle book to the top of the best-selling mystery books for months. The concept is simple: the book’s pages are published out of order, and the reader must find the narrative sequence to solve the 6 puzzles and unmask the 6 culprits. A puzzle that has officially been solved by only three people since its first publication… The French publisher promises a reward of €1000 and a year of free reading for whoever solves this giant Cluedo. It’s your turn to play!

In the style of « true crime, » the 10-18 editions have teamed up with the Society magazine to publish a state-by-state map of criminal America. With « The Unknown of Cleveland » by Thibault Raisse, we head to Ohio: in 2002, the police discover a man’s body in his apartment. Strangely, there are no fingerprints, neither in his home nor in his pick-up. For « The Alice Crimmins Case » by Anaïs Renevier, we go back to 1965, in New York State. A woman ahead of her time is accused of brutally killing her two children. Finally, the California dream turns into a nightmare with « The Golden State Killer Case » by William Thorp: it took more than 42 years to uncover the man responsible for 13 murders, 50 sexual assaults, and at least 200 burglaries.

Looking forward to the 47 upcoming volumes!

Find our article « When Reality Exceeds Fiction: ‘True Crime,’ the New Craze of Mystery Novels. »

Novels to carry in… a gun case.

Not blood red, but « Red Karma » for Jean-Christophe Grangé. May 1968. Amidst numerous riots in the capital, the mutilated body of a young woman in a yoga position is found. A young protester and his brother, a cop, will try to solve this crime. This investigation will take them, along with a friend, to India, from Calcutta to Benares.

For more information, check out our « Instant Read: Serial Thrillers. »

A new series on the verge of becoming a cult classic, « The Bureau of Occult Affairs » by Éric Fouassier has already won over fans of historical novels. « The Nights of the Blue Fear » is the third installment of Valentin Verne’s adventures. In the Paris of the July Monarchy, a cholera epidemic (very real) hit the Hôtel de Ville district. But some deaths seem suspicious as the virus was inoculated posthumously.

Find our « Instant Read: The Return of the Serialized Novel. »

The French « cosy crime » of the summer will be the first volume of an upcoming series, « Aunt Alice Investigates: Happiness is in Crime » by Ali Rebeihi. Alice Bonneville is a retired criminal law professor enjoying quiet days in Valmont-sur-Loing, with her nephew Arthur, a clinical psychologist. Until her neighbor, Paul Faye, the famous author of the « Five Celtic Truths, » is found murdered… From there to conducting her own investigation, Aunt Alice easily crosses the line.

More ideas with Cosy Mystery, crime at teatime.

A reference author in American noir fiction, Denis Lehane returns after a long absence with « The Silence. » In Boston’s Irish community, it tells the story of a mother whose daughter disappeared in the 1970s during the city’s racial tensions.

Learn more with Sébastien’s Bookstore: my favorite picks of the month.

We often have preconceived notions when an actress publishes a novel, especially in the crime genre. But sometimes we are lucky enough to come across a gem: this is the case with « Shovel Blow » by Alice Pol, following her debut with « Naughty. » After a complicated case and a difficult breakup, Charlie, a young cop overwhelmed by life, lands in a not-so-peaceful mountain village. A first attempt? No, a masterpiece!

Find more Book Ideas for a Sunny Summer: Best Sellers.

Find more Book Ideas for a Sunny Summer: Novels.