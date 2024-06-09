Top Congo FM: A Congolese Media in Belgium to Cover Elections

In a unique and groundbreaking move, Top Congo FM, the leading private media outlet in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), has set up a studio in Brussels from June 1st to 8th to cover the federal, regional, and European elections. This initiative, known as the « Belgium Week, » includes daily live broadcasts from 8 am to 1:30 pm, Kinshasa time, streamed on YouTube and aired on FM radio in the DRC. Founder and journalist Christian Lusakueno stated, « We have conducted on-the-ground reporting in Brussels, Antwerp, Liège, Louvain-La-Neuve, and Namur, engaging with the Congolese diaspora. We have hosted experts in our Brussels studio, such as journalist Colette Braeckman from Le Soir, and conducted political interviews with Congolese-origin candidates from various party lists. Additionally, we have interviewed leaders of major political parties. To conclude our week, we will have an interview with Belgian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hadja Lahbib, this Saturday. »

Amidst the coverage, Top Congo also addressed pressing issues, including the international community’s silence regarding the humanitarian crisis in eastern DRC for nearly 30 years. They also highlighted discrimination in employment and housing faced by Belgians of African, particularly Congolese, descent. Lusakueno shared, « We discussed these issues with leaders of different parties, questioning their plans to improve conditions for allochthonous communities in Belgium and their stance on the Rwandan aggression in eastern DRC. Unfortunately, the suffering in our country garners less attention here than conflicts elsewhere in the world. » The indifference towards Congolese suffering often strains Belgian-Congolese relations, despite the special ties that persist six decades post-independence.

For Lusakueno, the « Belgium Week » signifies a return to his roots. From 1993 to 2002, he hosted « Afrique en un déclic » at Radio Panik in Brussels, a popular information and debate program among the Congolese diaspora. Following stints as Africa N°1 correspondent, he launched Top Congo FM in Kinshasa on July 14, 2003. Lusakueno reflected on their success, with Top Congo FM now recognized as one of the few Congolese media outlets covering the entire DRC. With support from advertisers, they raised €50,000 within 48 hours to fund their special election coverage in Brussels, facilitating a team of 10 individuals, including journalists and technicians. Lusakueno expressed gratitude to the Kinshasa Schengen office for facilitating visas for the team, signaling a significant vote of confidence in their work.