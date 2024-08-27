**Top Manufacturing News: Solar Greenhouses, TSMC Construction, Giant Diamond Found**

Every Sunday, L’Usine Nouvelle presents its weekly roundup through five images that have made headlines in the manufacturing industry. This week’s highlights include the adaptation of Reunion Island’s crops to solar greenhouses, the groundbreaking for TSMC’s industrial site in Dresden, and the discovery of the world’s second-largest diamond in Botswana.

**Reunion Island Farmers Embrace Solar Technology**

In a bid to modernize their agricultural practices, Reunion Island farmers have embraced the use of solar greenhouses. With around twenty solar greenhouses now in operation on the island, these structures are designed for vegetable farming, horticulture, and tea cultivation. Each greenhouse is equipped with photovoltaic panels that enable the farms to generate several tens of kilowatts peak. However, transitioning to solar greenhouses has required farmers to adapt their cultivation techniques to accommodate changes in temperature, humidity, and sunlight exposure.

One farmer, Jean-Luc, shared his experience with the new technology, stating, « At first, it was challenging to adjust to the different climate conditions within the greenhouse. However, with the support of experts and training provided by the government, we have been able to optimize our crop yields while reducing our carbon footprint. »

**TSMC Commences Construction of German Facility**

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) has commenced construction on its first European plant in Dresden, Germany. With an estimated cost of 10 billion euros, half of which is funded through public subsidies, the new facility is expected to produce 40,000 300mm wafers per month starting in 2027. The primary goal of this investment is to ensure Europe’s self-sufficiency in semiconductor supply, particularly for the automotive industry.

Dr. Müller, a local official, expressed his enthusiasm for the project, stating, « The establishment of TSMC’s plant in Dresden will not only create job opportunities for the local community but also bolster Europe’s technological capabilities in the semiconductor industry. This development marks a significant milestone in our region’s economic growth. »

**Botswana Unearths Second-Largest Diamond in the World**

A remarkable discovery was made in a diamond mine in Botswana on August 22nd, with the unearthing of a nearly 2500-carat diamond. Measuring half a kilogram and barely fitting in the palm of a hand, this precious gemstone now ranks as the world’s second-largest diamond – surpassed only by a 3100-carat diamond found in 1905. The use of advanced X-ray detection technology since 2017 has been credited for enabling the extraction of large gemstones from the ground without causing damage.

Dr. Khama, a leading geologist, commented on the significance of the find, stating, « The discovery of such a massive diamond showcases the rich mineral resources present in Botswana. This reinforces our country’s position as a key player in the global diamond industry and highlights the importance of investing in cutting-edge technology for resource extraction. »

**Godefroy Beauvallet Appointed Head of Mines ParisTech**

In a recent appointment, Godefroy Beauvallet, aged 52, has been named the new director of the École nationale supérieure des Mines de Paris, the second-ranking engineering school according to L’Usine Nouvelle. With a background in digital technology, having graduated from the École Polytechnique and Télécom Paris, Beauvallet succeeds Michel Schmitt, who served as interim director following Vincent Laflèche’s retirement in April.

Beauvallet expressed his vision for the institution, stating, « I am honored to lead Mines ParisTech and look forward to fostering innovation and academic excellence in the field of engineering. My focus will be on equipping students with the skills needed to thrive in an increasingly digital world. »

**Pierre Fabre Plans to Sell Research Center in Savoie**

Pharmaceutical and dermo-cosmetic giant Pierre Fabre has announced its intention to enter exclusive negotiations with Indian specialist Jubilant Biosys for the sale of its pharmaceutical research center in Saint-Julien-en-Genevois, Haute-Savoie. Following the recent divestment of another factory to Fareva, this proposed transaction would mark the company’s exit from its last industrial site in Savoie, where 35 employees are currently employed. The deal is expected to be finalized by the end of the year.

Dr. Dupont, a researcher at the center, expressed his concerns about the potential sale, stating, « The news of Pierre Fabre’s decision to sell our research facility has raised uncertainties among staff members. We hope that the new owner will continue to invest in research and development, ensuring the preservation of our scientific expertise and ongoing projects. »

In conclusion, the manufacturing industry continues to witness significant developments in technology, infrastructure, and resource discovery. From the adoption of renewable energy solutions to the expansion of semiconductor production facilities, these advancements reflect the sector’s commitment to innovation and sustainability. As companies and institutions navigate challenges and opportunities in a rapidly evolving landscape, strategic partnerships and investments will play a crucial role in shaping the future of manufacturing.