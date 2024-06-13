Théo Curin is the new host of the popular game show « Slam » on France 3, taking over from Cyril Féraud. This decision came after a month and a half of consideration by France Télévisions. The show, which airs daily at 5:30 pm, has been hosted by Cyril Féraud for 16 years and is a cornerstone of the channel’s afternoon schedule, attracting 1.2 million viewers daily.

With Cyril Féraud moving to host « Tout le monde veut prendre sa place » on France 2, « Slam » was left without its long-time presenter. Théo Curin, a 24-year-old handisport swimmer who has been gaining recognition within France Télévisions, was chosen to fill this role. Despite his lack of experience in hosting such programs, Curin impressed the broadcaster during his trial last week, beating out ten other candidates, including well-known personalities like Laurent Luyat and Damien Thévenot.

Théo Curin’s rise within the public broadcasting group has been notable, as he has been a part of shows like « Échappées belles » on France 5 and « Aux jeux citoyens! » on France 3. His journey to becoming the host of « Slam » showcases his growing influence and presence on French television.

Curin’s first taping for « Slam » is scheduled for this afternoon, and he is set to make his debut on September 9th on France 3, following the Paris Olympics and Paralympics. This opportunity marks a significant milestone in Théo Curin’s career and represents a new chapter for the popular game show on French television.