The Voice Kids Season 10 Winner Prize Revealed: What the Winner Earns

As The Voice Kids gears up for its milestone tenth season, fans are buzzing with excitement to see what new talents will grace the stage. With two new coaches joining the panel this year – Lara Fabian and Claudio Capéo – expectations are high for the young contestants vying for the top spot.

With just two days left until the premiere on Saturday, August 17th at 9:10 PM on TF1, viewers are eager to see who will emerge victorious. And while the winner of The Voice Kids may not receive the same prize as the adult version, the rewards are still significant.

Protecting the young contestants is a top priority for the show, as they are between the ages of 6 and 15. Winners of The Voice Kids are awarded a year of vocal lessons, a decision made by the production to safeguard their budding talents and prepare them for potential careers in the music industry. This prize has been praised by former coach Jenifer, who believes that investing in vocal training for the winners is more valuable than simply handing them a record deal.

The success of past contestants proves that even without a traditional record contract, these young artists can still make a name for themselves in the industry. Former competitors like Bilal Hassani, Lenni-Kim, Carla Lazzari, Gloria, and Angelina – who went on to win the Junior Eurovision Song Contest – have all enjoyed successful careers post-The Voice Kids. Some have even joined forces in the group Kids United, showcasing their talents to a wider audience.

The Voice Kids Season 10 promises to be another exciting chapter in the show’s history, with new talents waiting to be discovered and nurtured by the expert coaching panel. As the competition heats up, audiences can expect to witness some incredible performances and emotional moments that will leave a lasting impact.

The past winners and contestants of The Voice Kids have gone on to achieve great success in the music industry, showcasing their talents and making a name for themselves. From competing in international competitions like the Junior Eurovision Song Contest to joining popular music groups like Kids United, these young artists have proven that age is just a number when it comes to talent.

Former contestants like Bilal Hassani, Lenni-Kim, Carla Lazzari, Gloria, and Angelina have all carved out successful careers for themselves, with their time on The Voice Kids serving as a launching pad for their musical journeys. Their stories serve as inspiration for the new contestants of Season 10, showing them that the possibilities are endless when it comes to pursuing a career in music.

As The Voice Kids Season 10 kicks off, audiences can expect to see a new crop of talented young singers take the stage and showcase their skills. With the guidance of experienced coaches like Lara Fabian and Claudio Capéo, these contestants are sure to receive the mentorship they need to succeed in the industry.

