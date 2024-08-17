Stade Lavallois Suffers Defeat in Opening Match of Ligue 2

In a disappointing start to the new season of Ligue 2, Stade Lavallois faced a 2-1 defeat against Grenoble in their opening match. Despite a late goal in stoppage time, the Lavallois were unable to avoid the loss. The team, under the guidance of coach Olivier Frapolli, had been preparing diligently during the summer months and was hoping to kick off the season with a positive result.

Encouraging Start but Missed Opportunities

The match began evenly between the two sides, with both teams creating chances early on. Grenoble’s Sbaï tested Lavallois’ goalkeeper Samassa in the 8th minute, but the shot was saved. Lavallois responded quickly, with Kadile’s attempt going wide in the 9th minute. The Lavallois had a great opportunity to take the lead with Zohi’s powerful strike being deflected for a corner by Grenoble’s Mendy in the 15th minute. Despite Adilehou’s header being cleared off the line by Maubleu, the Grenoble goalkeeper, from the resulting corner, the first half ended goalless with both teams evenly matched.

Grenoble Takes Control

Grenoble came out strong in the second half and found the breakthrough early on with Mendy’s left-footed strike beating Samassa in the 48th minute. The Isérois continued to press, and their efforts paid off as Joseph scored in the 61st minute following a good cross from Mendy. Just three minutes later, Grenoble doubled their lead with a well-worked move involving Mendy, Sbaï, and Joseph, leading to Pape Meissa Ba tapping the ball into the net. Despite making some changes, including bringing on Thomas to ignite a comeback, the Lavallois struggled to break down Grenoble’s defense.

Late Goal Gives Lavallois Hope

In stoppage time, Kadile managed to pull one back for the Lavallois with a goal in the 92nd minute. This late effort injected some hope into the team, who fought until the final whistle in search of an equalizer. However, their efforts were in vain as Grenoble held on for the win. The defeat in the opening match of the 2024-2025 season was a setback for the Lavallois, who will look to bounce back in their next game against En-Avant Guingamp at Stade Francis Le Basser.

The defeat against Grenoble highlighted areas for improvement for Stade Lavallois as they aim to compete in Ligue 2 this season. With the right adjustments and a renewed focus, the team will be looking to turn their fortunes around in the upcoming matches. Stay tuned for more updates on Stade Lavallois as they continue their journey in Ligue 2.