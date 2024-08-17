Serie A Football Faces Broadcasting Dilemma in France: Will DAZN Step In?

The French presence in Serie A is undeniable, with players like Benjamin Pavard, Théo Hernandez, Mike Maignan, and the Thuram brothers making their mark in top Italian clubs like Inter, AC Milan, and Juventus. These international stars are expected to play crucial roles in their teams and continue to be regular fixtures for the French national team. However, their performances are currently not visible in France due to a broadcasting dilemma facing Serie A football in the country.

BeIN Sports has held the broadcasting rights for Serie A in France since 2012, with the contract set to expire at the end of the 2023-24 season. Despite this, the network has not yet announced the renewal of its broadcasting deal. With less than 48 hours to go before the start of the season and Inter, the reigning champions, set to face Genoa, the situation has become increasingly urgent.

This uncertainty is not new, as a similar situation occurred in the summer of 2021 when BeIN Sports renewed its contract just two days before the start of the 2021-22 season. At that time, the renewal of the broadcasting rights for the Bundesliga, La Liga, and Serie A was a prerequisite for BeIN Sports to finalize its agreement with Canal +, which was recently extended until 2030.

However, the entry of a new player in the market, DAZN, has added another layer of complexity to the situation. DAZN recently signed a broadcasting deal with Canal +, raising the possibility that they could acquire the rights to Serie A. This development could potentially render BeIN Sports redundant in the French market, as the network may be willing to part with the Serie A rights.

DAZN’s interest in Serie A stems from its desire to become the global home of the league, including in France. The platform, which already broadcasts Serie A in Italy, aims to expand its reach to other countries. While the French branch of DAZN has not confirmed this information yet, the potential acquisition of Serie A rights could significantly enhance DAZN’s offering in France.

For DAZN, securing the broadcasting rights for Serie A would not only strengthen its content portfolio but also attract new subscribers who are passionate about Italian football. While the subscription fee for DAZN is currently perceived as high for some viewers, the addition of a popular league like Serie A could justify the cost increase.

The prospect of DAZN becoming the primary broadcaster for Serie A in France presents a win-win situation for both the platform and football fans. However, the details of such a deal, including potential pricing changes, remain to be seen. Ultimately, the goal is to ensure that fans can continue to enjoy top-tier football without breaking the bank.

In conclusion, the broadcasting dilemma facing Serie A in France highlights the evolving landscape of sports broadcasting and the increasing competition among networks to secure premium content. As the situation unfolds, all eyes are on DAZN and its potential role in reshaping the broadcasting landscape for Italian football in France.