RWDM and Patro Eisden Maasmechelen Share Points in D1B Return Match

RWDM, recently relegated to the Challenger Pro League, kicked off their return to the second national division with a 1-1 draw against Patro Eisden Maasmechelen in Molenbeek. The match saw both teams fighting hard for the win, with the Limburg-based team taking the lead through a penalty converted by Lukas Van Eenoo in the 24th minute. However, the French forward Gaëtan Robail equalized for RWDM just before halftime with a stunning direct free-kick from 20 meters out, marking his first goal in RWDM colors.

Beveren Secures Victory over Lommel in D1B Action

In another D1B match, Beveren emerged victorious with a 2-1 win over Lommel. Jay-Dee Geusens opened the scoring for Beveren in the 21st minute, followed by Anthony Limbombe doubling the lead in the 51st minute. Lommel managed to pull one back through Lucas Schoofs in the 83rd minute, but their hopes of a comeback were dashed when Lommel’s Sam De Grand received a direct red card in stoppage time (90+5).

Upcoming D1B Fixtures

The D1B action continues on Sunday with exciting fixtures lined up. The day kicks off with the derby between Francs Borains and RAAL La Louvière at 13:30, followed by the clash between RFC Liège and Eupen at 16:00. Zulte Waregem will then face off against Lierse in the evening at 19:15, promising a thrilling end to the weekend’s football action.

As the D1B season unfolds, fans can expect more intense matches and unpredictable outcomes as teams battle for supremacy in the second tier of Belgian football. Stay tuned for more updates and highlights from the exciting world of D1B football.