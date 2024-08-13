Primoz Roglic, the Slovenian cyclist from the Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe team, has been confirmed to compete in the 2024 Vuelta, which kicks off this Saturday in Lisbon. Roglic, who has won three consecutive editions of the Vuelta between 2019 and 2021, will be aiming to follow in the footsteps of Sepp Kuss and claim victory in the Tour of Spain once again. He will be supported by Daniel Felipe Martínez and Aleksandr Vlasov in his team.

The news of Primoz Roglic’s participation in the Vuelta has sparked mixed reactions among cycling fans. Some are excited to see his return and believe in his chances of winning, while others have expressed concerns about his ability to finish the race without any crashes.

One fan, Ciclix-van-de-canapé, commented, « It’s amazing how many times he has fallen in his career and yet here he is, already on the Vuelta. Roglic is like the Robocop of cycling, he never gives up. »

The announcement of Roglic’s participation in the Vuelta has definitely added an extra layer of excitement and anticipation to the upcoming race. Fans will be eagerly watching to see if Roglic can once again showcase his cycling prowess and add another victory to his impressive record. Stay tuned for more updates on the Vuelta and Primoz Roglic’s performance in the race.