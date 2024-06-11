Most Popular Names | Noah, Liam, Florence, and Alice Top the Rankings

Noah and Liam for boys, as well as Florence and Alice for girls, were the most popular names for newborns last year in Quebec, according to the annual ranking published by Retraite Québec.

This marks a change at the top of the rankings for girls, as Florence and Alice both surpassed Emma, who had been the most popular female name in 2021 and 2022.

Last year, Alice and Florence were used 465 times each, while Emma was given to 456 babies. Olivia (430) and Charlie (415) round out the top 5.

The only name to enter the top 10 is Béatrice (300), which replaces Rose (15th – 291).

For boys, Noah maintains the top spot for a third consecutive year, as it was given to 613 babies. However, it is on a downward trajectory, having been used 728 times in 2021 and 660 times in 2022.

In second place, William gives way to Liam, used 556 times last year. In fact, William drops to fifth place in the 2023 rankings (520). Liam had been the most popular male name in 2020.

Aside from some changes in the order, the composition of the top 10 remained the same for boys in 2022 and 2023.

Retraite Québec recorded 77,241 children born in Quebec or arriving in the province in 2023.

Top 10 Most Popular Names in 2023 in Quebec for Girls

– Alice (465)

– Florence (465)

– Emma (456)

– Olivia (430)

– Charlie (415)

– Charlotte (405)

– Livia (359)

– Léa (326)

– Béatrice (300)

– Juliette (300)

Top 10 Most Popular Names in 2023 in Quebec for Boys

– Noah (613)

– Liam (556)

– Léo (549)

– Thomas (535)

– William (520)

– Édouard (495)

– Jacob (468)

– Louis (427)

– Nathan (400)

– Arthur (398)