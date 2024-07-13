Pascal Ackermann has been one of the most consistent sprinters in this year’s Tour de France. With already five top 10 finishes, the German cyclist from Team Israel-Premier Tech secured a nice 3rd place on Thursday at the finish line in Villeneuve-sur-Lot, after Arnaud Demare (Arkea-B&B Hotels) was relegated.

After crossing the finish line, Ackermann praised his team’s performance throughout the day. He mentioned that his teammate Jake Stewart was incredible in positioning him perfectly for the final sprint. However, Ackermann expressed his disappointment as another rider blocked their path, hindering his sprint. Despite this setback, Ackermann mentioned that he was looking forward to another opportunity on Friday to sprint for victory.

In the overall classification after the 12th stage, Tadej Pogacar from UAE Team Emirates holds the lead with a time of 49 hours, 17 minutes, and 49 seconds. He is followed by Jonas Vingegaard from Team Visma | Lease a Bike, who is 1 minute and 6 seconds behind, and Remco Evenepoel from Soudal Quick-Step, who is 1 minute and 14 seconds behind the leader.

