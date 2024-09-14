De Zerbi Signs with OM, Upsetting Another Coach

The recent signing of Roberto De Zerbi by Olympique de Marseille has caused quite a stir in the football world, especially among those who were closely following the negotiations. Before deciding on De Zerbi, Marseille had explored other options, one of which was Sérgio Conceição, the former FC Porto coach who left the club at the end of last season. However, Conceição ultimately missed out on the Marseille opportunity and is currently without a club, leaving many to speculate on what could have been.

Marseille’s Pursuit of Coaches

According to sources close to the Marseille management, Pablo Longoria had a list of potential candidates in mind before settling on De Zerbi. One of the names on that list was Sérgio Conceição, a highly regarded coach in the footballing world. Conceição, who had previously impressed during his time at FC Nantes, was considered a strong contender for the Marseille job. However, as negotiations dragged on, Marseille decided to move on and secure De Zerbi as their new head coach.

Conceição’s Regrets

In hindsight, Sérgio Conceição has expressed some regret over how the situation unfolded. Reports from Mediaset suggest that Conceição wished he had more time to consider the Marseille offer before ultimately losing out to De Zerbi. The Portuguese coach, known for his competitive spirit and tactical acumen, is now left without a club and eager to get back into management as soon as possible.

During a recent interview, Conceição hinted at his desire to return to coaching sooner rather than later. He made it clear that he is open to taking on any team that comes his way, with one exception – AS Roma. Despite ruling out a move to Roma, Conceição fondly recalled his time at Lazio and the special connection he shares with the club and its fans. As he looks towards the future, Conceição remains optimistic about the opportunities that lie ahead for him in the world of football.

As the dust settles on Marseille’s coaching appointment, all eyes are now on Roberto De Zerbi as he takes on the challenge of leading the team to success in the upcoming season. With Conceição still searching for his next coaching role, the football world eagerly awaits to see where his next chapter will unfold.