Murat Cornet Festival Celebrates 20 Years with a Festive Manifestation

The Murat Cornet Festival is gearing up to celebrate its twentieth anniversary this Sunday with a grand manifestation of food and festivities. What started as a municipal initiative has grown into a beloved tradition that has captured the hearts and appetites of locals and visitors alike.

Evolution of the Festival

Mayor Gilles Chabrier reminisces about the early days of the festival, where the challenge was to continually innovate and keep the event fresh. However, thanks to the vision of Martine Mahtouk and her team in 2004, and the subsequent delegation to an association in 2008, the festival has not only survived but thrived. Mayor Chabrier proudly states that today, Murat is synonymous with the cornet, and the cornet festival has become an integral part of the town’s identity.

He emphasizes the importance of not only preserving the architectural heritage of Murat but also celebrating its culinary heritage. The cornet festival is a testament to this, showcasing the town’s gastronomic delights to a wider audience.

Success and Growth

Over the past twenty years, the festival has become a must-visit event for food enthusiasts, not just from Cantal but from all over France. While exact attendance figures are not counted, an estimated 20,000 to 25,000 visitors flock to Murat every year to indulge in the 20,000 cornets on offer.

The festival’s popularity has only increased with time, drawing in both locals and tourists with its unique culinary offerings and vibrant atmosphere. The festive spirit of the event is palpable as the streets of Murat come alive with the sights, sounds, and smells of the cornet festival.

Expanding the Celebration

To mark the milestone of the twentieth anniversary, the organizers have decided to go bigger and better in terms of both quantity and variety. Patricia Saignie, a member of the festival’s organizing committee, reveals that this year will see an increase in the number of cornets available, from 20,000 to 24,000.

Additionally, to commemorate the occasion, the cornet fillings will be expanded from the usual 18 to 20, including five new savory options and seven new sweet flavors. While the exact ingredients are kept under wraps as a closely guarded secret, classics like whipped cream, chocolate mousse, and chestnut will make a return, along with a surprise addition of foie gras paired with a mysterious flavor.

The festival will not only tantalize taste buds but also entertain with a lineup of quality artists and performers. The schedule has been updated to feature performances by 120 artists, including acts for children at the Balat square. A highlight of this year’s festival is the closing concert by Lucas Chanteur, who will be belting out hits from the 80s alongside special guests such as Sacha from Début de Soirée and a member of Ottawan.

Program and Access

The festivities kick off with ticket sales starting at 10:15 am, followed by the opening of food stalls from 10:30 am to 6 pm (or until supplies last). The free closing concert will take place at 6 pm on the town hall square, providing a musical finale to the day’s celebrations.

For those attending, cornets will be priced at 1.50€ each or 7€ for a bundle of five. Access to the festival is made convenient with free shuttle services available from designated parking areas on the outskirts of the town.

In conclusion, the Murat Cornet Festival’s twentieth anniversary promises to be a delightful celebration of food, music, and community spirit. With an array of delectable cornets and entertainment lined up, visitors are in for a treat as they partake in this annual tradition that has become synonymous with the town of Murat.