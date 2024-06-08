Montpellier: A Wild Closing Party at Tropisme Pride

In a city known for its vibrant energy and inclusive community, Montpellier is gearing up for an unforgettable event that will close out the pride celebrations in style. Hosted by Folle de Rage and Halle Tropisme, this outdoor extravaganza promises a day filled with music, drag shows, and an abundance of love and positivity under the Montpellier sun.

If you’re looking for a way to let loose and keep the pride spirit alive, this is the place to be. The lineup includes a 100% pop music playlist, dazzling drag performances, and a festive atmosphere that is sure to make this a day to remember.

But what about the entertainment lineup? Well, no party is complete without music, and this event is no exception. Attendees can look forward to sets from renowned DJs such as Kiddy Smile, a house music aficionado and LGBTQIA+ activist, as well as resident DJs Mélanie and Julien De Bomenari.

In addition to providing a day of fun and celebration, the organizers are also showing their support for the LGBTQIA+ community. A portion of the proceeds from the event will be donated to Fierté Montpellier Pride, an organization that advocates for LGBTQIA+ rights year-round. So, what are you waiting for? Secure your tickets now and join in on the festivities.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to be a part of something special. The event will take place at Halle Tropisme, located at 121 Rue Fontcouverte in Montpellier. Tickets start at just 16€ and can be purchased online. Get ready to dance, laugh, and spread love at this closing party that is sure to be the talk of the town.