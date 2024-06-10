MLB Players from Mets and Phillies Enjoying London Before Matchups

In a delightful turn of events, players from the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets are thoroughly enjoying their time in London to the point where they may not want to return home anytime soon.

The atmosphere at the London Stadium during Friday’s training session was relaxed, following team meals the day before. Mets first baseman Pete Alonso expressed his joy at being able to enjoy a proper pint of Guinness while in London.

Some Phillies players took the opportunity to visit the Tower of London before heading to a Philadelphia-themed bar. Manager Rob Thomson estimated a crowd of 500 fans in attendance. Bryce Harper explored a local market and tasted various foods from different stalls, relishing the fact that he went unrecognized by the locals.

The Phillie Phanatic also made the trip and engaged with schoolchildren who attended the Phillies’ training session. The mascot even dressed up as a member of the King’s Guard in front of Buckingham Palace.

This MLB London Series marks the third visit in the past five seasons, with the Yankees and Red Sox playing in 2019 and the Cardinals and Cubs facing off last year. Despite the fun-filled activities, Thomson expressed concern about the extensive travel schedule of the Phillies, who currently lead the National League East with a 44-19 record.

As the teams gear up for their upcoming matchups, Alonso sought advice from local reporters on the best place to have a traditional « Sunday roast » meal in London, showing a keen interest in experiencing local cuisine.

While the players are enjoying their time in the vibrant city of London, Thomson emphasized the importance of managing the physical toll of traveling across multiple time zones, ensuring the players remain injury-free throughout the season.