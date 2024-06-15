Former Miss France president, Sylvie Tellier, recently appeared on the show Touche pas à mon poste on C8 to promote her autobiography, Couronne et Préjugés. In her book, she discusses her journey within the Miss France organization and reveals some juicy details. One shocking revelation was about the day she found out that some contestants were meeting with male members of the jury in the toilets after the prestigious competition.

Tellier talked about the relationships between contestants and judges, mentioning encounters with famous actors and singers. She emphasized that such interactions occur not only in Miss France but in various fields. She explained that during the intense month-long preparation for the competition, there is pressure and tension, which can lead to romances between contestants and jury members once the pressure is lifted. She believes it’s a natural occurrence and happens in all environments.

In the era of #MeToo, Tellier acknowledged the attraction that powerful and successful men hold, which can influence the contestants. She mentioned that these relationships were consensual and that it was a common phenomenon with prominent figures like actors, singers, and directors. Despite the curiosity of the show’s hosts about the identities of these individuals, Tellier chose not to disclose them out of respect for the consensual nature of the relationships.

The revelations made by Tellier sparked interest among the show’s hosts, who were eager to know more details. However, Tellier maintained her discretion and emphasized the importance of respecting the privacy of the contestants and their relationships. She highlighted that these interactions were based on mutual consent.

The behind-the-scenes behavior revealed by Tellier sheds light on the dynamics within the Miss France organization and the human aspect of the competition. It also raises questions about boundaries and ethical considerations in such high-pressure environments. Overall, Tellier’s candid revelations provide a glimpse into the unseen aspects of the glamorous world of beauty pageants.