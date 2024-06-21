Mickaël Capelli, the second-row player for Section Paloise, has signed a contract extension with the team until 2027, with an additional year option. This news comes after the recent contract extension of Hugo Auradou until 2028. Capelli, who joined the team from Montpellier in 2022, had a challenging first season in Pau but has shown determination and improvement in recent months.

Despite facing a knee ligament injury in January that halted his progress, Capelli has played in 9 out of the 12 initial league matches. He expressed his attachment to the club and the region, emphasizing the warmth and welcoming nature of the environment. Capelli sees the team making progress on all fronts and is excited about the upcoming seasons with Section Paloise.

The extension of Capelli’s contract is a sign of the club’s trust in his abilities, and he is grateful for the opportunity to continue contributing to the team’s growth. As he looks ahead to the future with enthusiasm, Capelli is committed to showcasing his value on the field and helping Section Paloise achieve their goals. This renewal reflects the player’s dedication to the club and his belief in the team’s potential for success in the coming years.