Serbian Vice Prime Minister Arrives in Russia for Meeting with President Putin

The Serbian Vice Prime Minister and former chief of intelligence, Aleksandar Vulin, arrived in Russia on Wednesday for a scheduled meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. This meeting comes less than a week after Serbia’s purchase of 12 Rafale fighter jets from France, a move that has drawn attention from both domestic and international observers.

Aleksandar Vulin, who has been targeted by American sanctions, resigned from his position as head of intelligence in November 2023. At the time of his resignation, Vulin stated, « The United States and the European Union are seeking my removal in order to avoid imposing sanctions on Serbia. » Despite facing sanctions, Vulin has continued to play a prominent role in Serbian politics, now serving as the Vice Prime Minister.

The Relationship between Serbia and Russia

The meeting between Vulin and Putin is seen as a significant development in the ongoing relationship between Serbia and Russia. Since the start of the conflict in Ukraine in February 2022, Serbia has maintained strong ties with Russia, refraining from imposing sanctions on Moscow. This decision has been driven by a mutual understanding of historical and cultural ties between the two nations.

Aleksandar Vulin has been a key figure in fostering the relationship between Serbia and Russia. His role in securing the purchase of Rafale fighter jets from France has raised questions about the future direction of Serbia’s foreign policy. Despite the purchase, Vulin has reassured that Serbia remains militarily neutral and will not align with anti-Russian sentiments or sanctions.

Implications of the Rafale Purchase on Serbia’s Foreign Relations

The acquisition of Rafale fighter jets by Serbia has raised eyebrows in diplomatic circles, particularly in relation to Serbia’s ties with Russia. France’s assistance in facilitating the deal was seen as a strategic move to pull Belgrade away from Moscow’s influence. However, Vulin has emphasized that the purchase was made for military reasons and will not negatively impact Serbia’s relationship with Russia.

In a statement to the Russian news agency TASS, Vulin stated, « The purchase of Rafale fighter jets was made for military purposes and will not have any adverse effects on the relations between the Republic of Serbia and the Russian Federation. Serbia remains committed to its policy of military neutrality and will not engage in any anti-Russian hysteria or sanctions. »

As Serbia navigates its foreign relations in a complex geopolitical landscape, the meeting between Vulin and Putin is expected to shed light on the future trajectory of Serbia’s ties with Russia. The outcome of their discussions will likely have implications for regional stability and international partnerships.

Overall, the meeting between the Serbian Vice Prime Minister and the Russian President underscores the importance of diplomatic dialogue in navigating complex international relationships. As Serbia seeks to balance its interests with those of its allies and partners, the outcome of this meeting will be closely monitored by observers both within the region and beyond.