Luis Campos, the Sporting Director of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), is placing his faith in Milan Skriniar to help lead the team to success in Ligue 1. Skriniar, who has been linked with a move away from the club this summer, is expected to regain his top form and bolster PSG’s defense.

During an interview at the Thinking Football Summit in Porto, Campos expressed his confidence in Skriniar’s abilities despite a challenging season. He acknowledged the changes in PSG’s playing style last season and emphasized Skriniar’s status as one of the best central defenders in European football. Despite facing setbacks due to injuries, Campos believes that Skriniar has the potential to make a significant impact in the upcoming 2024-2025 campaign.

The Importance of Milan Skriniar for PSG

Luis Campos’ Confidence in Skriniar’s Abilities

Skriniar’s Potential Contribution to PSG’s Defense

Campos highlighted the importance of understanding the context surrounding Skriniar and his fellow player Manuel Ugarte. He noted that PSG underwent a shift in their project last season, leading to a new playing style. Despite the challenges faced by Skriniar, Campos reiterated his trust in the defender’s skills and his belief that Skriniar will rise to the occasion once again. The PSG Sporting Director emphasized the team’s reliance on Skriniar to deliver a strong performance and support their campaign in the upcoming season.

In the midst of speculation surrounding Kylian Mbappé’s future at PSG, Campos chose to focus on the positive aspects of the team, including Skriniar’s potential impact. By expressing his confidence in Skriniar and setting high expectations for the defender, Campos is sending a clear message that PSG is counting on Skriniar to play a key role in their quest for success in Ligue 1.

As the new season approaches, PSG fans will be eagerly anticipating Skriniar’s return to form and his contributions to the team’s defensive line. With Campos’ unwavering support and belief in Skriniar’s abilities, the stage is set for the defender to showcase his talent and help PSG achieve their goals on the pitch.