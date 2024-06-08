Recreational Lobster Fishing Prohibited in Martinique Waters

In an effort to « preserve fishery resources, » non-professional fishermen have been prohibited from lobster fishing since the beginning of June 2024 and for the next four months. Controls are set to be in place during this period.

The recreational lobster fishing has been closed since June 1st and will remain so until September 30th, 2024. Under the prefectural order n°R02-2019-04-08-004 of April 8, 2019, the capture of the crustacean by recreational and non-professional fishermen is prohibited.

This annual measure aims to ensure sustainable and responsible fishing in Martinique and preserve the island’s exceptional marine biodiversity.

Martinique Prefecture (press release on June 5, 2024)

It is also reminded that conch fishing has been prohibited since the beginning of the year until June 30th. Furthermore, any sea urchin fishing activity is strictly prohibited without a time limit. These measures are put in place to protect these marine species and ensure their reproduction and survival.

Controls at sea and in coastal areas will take place during the day and night, on weekdays and weekends, to ensure compliance with this regulation.

Any violations are considered as offenses and are subject to heavy fines that can amount to several thousand euros. In addition, fishing equipment and anything used for poaching will be seized.

The Martinique Sea Directorate emphasizes that it works daily « for the preservation of fishery resources and the marine environment. » These regulatory measures are essential to guarantee the sustainability of marine species and maintain the ecological balance of the island’s marine ecosystems.