Warriors Considering Cutting Ties with Kevon Looney

Financially struggling, the Golden State Warriors may decide not to guarantee the last year of Kevon Looney’s contract. Could this mark the end of a 9-year relationship?

When the Warriors clinched the title in 2022, Kevon Looney seemed like a permanent fixture in the franchise. Signed on for 3 more years at a reasonable rate, the center could envision his future in San Francisco with confidence.

Fast forward two years, and the situation has shifted. Despite maintaining a solid spot in Steve Kerr’s rotation, Looney appears less essential to the team. With the emergence of Jonathan Kuminga, Draymond Green’s more frequent shifts to the center position, and the impressive Trayce Jackson-Davis, Looney’s playing time has decreased significantly (from 24 to 16 minutes per game in a year).

Considering their financial constraints and the management of Klay Thompson and Chris Paul’s contracts this offseason, Golden State seems keen on saving every penny possible. As reported by Tim Kawakami of The Athletic, it is « likely » that the Warriors will release Kevon Looney before the Free Agency period. In other words, they will not guarantee his final year of the contract. Only 3 out of the 8 million were guaranteed, allowing the franchise to save 5 million in expenses.

If Kevon Looney becomes a free agent, he is expected to receive multiple offers. While he may be limited offensively, Looney remains a solid center who can provide defense, tenacity, and rebounds. He also boasts extensive postseason experience (77 games played) with 3 NBA championship titles, one of which he won as a starter. Interested parties take note!

Source: The Athletic