Jonathan Lambert and Virginie Hocq Bring Love and Laughter to the Stage

Belgian audiences are in for a treat as the dynamic duo of Virginie Hocq and Jonathan Lambert take to the stage in the play « L’amour chez les autres. » The play, which is set to tour Belgium starting on October 5th, promises to deliver a blend of humor, heart, and a touch of mischief.

In a recent interview, Virginie Hocq shared her thoughts on love, admitting that it takes work to believe in it. She emphasized the importance of finding happiness individually in order to create a happy partnership. « There are three people in a relationship: you, your partner, and the relationship itself, » she mused. The topic of infidelity also came up, with Hocq revealing her fear of it. « I would rather be the one doing the cheating than be cheated on, » she candidly admitted.

Jonathan Lambert, known for his quirky humor, expressed his love for the complexities of relationships that come with their fair share of challenges. Reflecting on his nearly 30-year relationship with his partner, Lambert shared his belief in the beauty of growing old together. « I enjoy the idea of aging with someone, of experiencing life’s milestones together, » he remarked with a smile.

A Partnership Built on Trust and Collaboration

The collaboration between Hocq and Lambert in « L’amour chez les autres » is not just a professional endeavor but a personal one as well. Sharing the stage has provided them with a sense of renewal and a platform to explore new creative avenues. Hocq highlighted the significance of theater in grounding their performances, allowing them to experiment and push boundaries during rehearsals.

When asked about their initial impressions of each other, Hocq playfully admitted to finding Lambert a bit « snobbish » before getting to know him. Lambert, on the other hand, teased Hocq about her Belgian roots, jokingly pointing out her supposed snobbishness compared to the enthusiastic nature of Belgians. Despite their playful banter, there’s a mutual respect and admiration between the two performers.

Evolution of Comedy and Performance

Both Hocq and Lambert have seen their careers evolve over the years, with a shift in the landscape of comedy and entertainment. Hocq reflected on the changing dynamics of the industry, noting the shift towards instant fame and recognition. Lambert acknowledged the impact of technological advancements on exposure and visibility for artists, highlighting the positives while also expressing reservations about artificial intelligence.

As they navigate the ever-changing world of entertainment, Hocq and Lambert continue to challenge themselves creatively. Hocq emphasized the importance of taking risks and embracing change, while Lambert stressed the need for authenticity and genuine connections with their audience. Their dedication to their craft and willingness to evolve have been key factors in their enduring success.

Life Offstage: Balancing Work and Family

For Hocq, balancing a demanding career with family life has been a juggling act, particularly during her five-month stint in Paris for the play. Despite the challenges, she remains dedicated to her daughter and cherishes the moments they share together. Hocq’s commitment to both her professional and personal life reflects her values as a mother and an artist.

Lambert, too, has found a sense of fulfillment in his roles as a performer and a parent. Drawing inspiration from his own family history, he brings a unique perspective to his work on stage. The experiences and challenges he has faced in his personal life have informed his comedic style and shaped his approach to storytelling.

In conclusion, the collaboration between Virginie Hocq and Jonathan Lambert in « L’amour chez les autres » promises to be a delightful blend of humor, heart, and authenticity. As they navigate the complexities of love and relationships on stage, they bring a sense of joy and laughter to audiences across Belgium. Their partnership serves as a testament to the power of collaboration, creativity, and the enduring appeal of live theater.