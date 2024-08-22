International Para Cycling Race in Morbihan: Ploërmel Hosts Prestigious Event

The Club Handisport du Pays de Ploërmel in Morbihan is gearing up to host the third edition of its international para cycling race over the weekend of August 24th, 2024. This four-day challenge will bring together athletes from various categories, showcasing their talents and determination on the road.

Christian Leroy, the president of the para cycling club in Ploërmel, Morbihan, along with Christian Dany, the club’s founder, are at the forefront of organizing this prestigious event. Their dedication and passion for promoting para cycling have been instrumental in bringing together athletes from around the world to compete in this unique competition.

The Challenge Breton: A Platform for Paracycling Excellence

The Challenge Breton, as it is known, encompasses four races held during the week of August 19th, 2024. This event serves as an opportunity to highlight the sport of paracycling and celebrate the athleticism and spirit of athletes with disabilities. Ploërmel, Morbihan, will host two races over two days on August 24th and 25th, bringing together athletes from all categories, including both disabled and able-bodied competitors.

This marks the third consecutive year that the Ploërmel club has organized these races in collaboration with the Josselin club in Morbihan. The international recognition of these races is evident through their categorization as UCI C1 events, denoting the highest division in paracycling recognized by the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI). This classification ensures that athletes from all over the world can participate in the Challenge Breton and compete for valuable points that will determine their standings in future UCI races, including the 2025 edition.

An International Gathering of Para Athletes

With 90 disabled riders expected to participate in this year’s Challenge Breton, including 40% from foreign countries and 60% from France, the event promises to be a truly global affair. The diversity of the participants reflects the inclusive nature of para cycling and the sport’s ability to transcend borders and bring people together through their shared passion for cycling.

The series of races taking place over six days across various locations in Brittany showcases the breadth and depth of talent within the para cycling community. From the opening race in Ploëzal on August 20th to the subsequent events in Plouay and Ploërmel, each race presents a unique challenge for the athletes and an opportunity to showcase their skills on a competitive stage.

A Test of Skill and Endurance

The race scheduled for Saturday, August 24th, will be a traditional road race with staggered starts beginning at 9:15 am for the first categories of athletes. The paraplegic competitors will set off at 2:30 pm, showcasing their determination and resilience on the challenging course. The following day, Sunday, August 25th, will feature a time trial event starting at 9:00 am, where athletes will compete against the clock to achieve their best possible times.

In a groundbreaking move to promote inclusivity and fairness, the organizers have included able-bodied youth competitors in the races, with 150 young athletes expected to participate in this year’s Challenge Breton de la Jeunesse. From the U7 to U15 categories, these young riders will have the opportunity to showcase their talents and compete alongside their disabled counterparts, fostering a sense of camaraderie and sportsmanship among the next generation of cyclists.

As Christian Leroy, the president of the Ploërmel Handisport Club, explains, « It’s important to integrate able-bodied youth into our races to ensure a level playing field for all participants. » This progressive approach to inclusivity sets a positive example for the cycling community and underscores the club’s commitment to promoting diversity and equality in sport.

With races spanning two municipalities, Ploërmel and Gourhel in Morbihan, the athletes will navigate a challenging 5.2-kilometer circuit with a 30-meter elevation, testing their skills and endurance to the limit. The picturesque backdrop of Brittany’s countryside provides a stunning setting for the races, adding to the allure and excitement of the event.

where athletes from around the world come together to compete, inspire, and make history on the road.