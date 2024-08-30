French Football Stars Akliouche, Magassa, and Matsima Shine with National Team U21

French football fans have been buzzing with excitement as three talented players from the prestigious Academy have once again been called up to represent the national team U21 in their upcoming Euro qualification matches. Maghnes Akliouche, Soungoutou Magassa, and Chrislain Matsima, who clinched the silver medal at the recent Olympics, are set to showcase their skills on the international stage once more.

The trio, who served as key players under the guidance of Thierry Henry in the U23 French national team, where they achieved a remarkable second-place finish at the Olympics, are now gearing up for the next challenge with the Bleuets. Newly appointed U21 coach Gérald Baticle has shown faith in these young stars by including them in the squad for the Euro 2025 qualifiers.

Continuing the Journey with the Bleuets

Akliouche, Magassa, and Matsima have been instrumental in the success of the French youth teams, and their inclusion in the U21 squad is a testament to their talent and potential. The players, who honed their skills at the AS Monaco training center, will reunite with their fellow silver medalists in Paris for the upcoming qualification matches.

Facing off against Slovenia in Angers on September 6th and Bosnia-Herzegovina in Le Mans on September 10th, these matches will provide a platform for the young stars to showcase their abilities and make a strong case for their inclusion in the national team. It is a well-deserved opportunity for Akliouche, who recently signed a contract extension until 2028 after an impressive performance in Lyon.

Exciting Challenges Ahead

As the trio prepares to represent their country once again, they will draw inspiration from their recent achievements and look to make a significant impact on the field. Magassa, who has already made appearances for his club in Ligue 1 McDonald’s, will be eager to continue his impressive form and contribute to the U21 team’s success.

Matsima, who was called up to the squad as a reinforcement during the Olympics, will be keen to prove his worth and cement his place in the national team setup. With their dedication and determination, these young talents are poised to take the French football scene by storm and establish themselves as key players for years to come.

Supporting the Future Stars

The French Football Federation has shown great confidence in the abilities of Akliouche, Magassa, and Matsima by entrusting them with the responsibility of representing the country at the U21 level. The upcoming Euro 2025 qualifiers present a golden opportunity for these promising players to showcase their skills and further their development on the international stage.

As they gear up for the challenges ahead, the trio will be counting on the support of their fans and the entire footballing community to cheer them on and motivate them to achieve success. With hard work, determination, and a never-say-die attitude, Akliouche, Magassa, and Matsima are ready to write the next chapter in their footballing journey and make their mark on the world stage.

In conclusion, the future looks bright for these talented young stars, and their inclusion in the national team U21 squad is a testament to their hard work and dedication. As they prepare to take on the best teams in Europe in the upcoming qualifiers, Akliouche, Magassa, and Matsima will be aiming to make a lasting impression and solidify their place in the national team setup. French football fans can look forward to watching these rising stars shine on the international stage and lead the Bleuets to glory in the years to come.