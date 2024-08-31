French athlete Antoine Praud made history at the 2024 Paralympic Games by winning his first medal in athletics. Trained by his mother, Véronique Bertel, a former elite runner, the 20-year-old from Brittany secured the third-place spot in the 1,500m T46 category.

### A Remarkable Victory

In an electrifying atmosphere at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, Antoine Praud showcased his determination and skill. With a breathtaking final lap and an incredible sprint to the finish line, he overtook his competitors one by one to clinch the bronze medal. Praud’s performance not only marked a personal achievement but also brought home the first medal for Team France at the Paralympic Games.

### Triumph Over Adversity

Describing the race as « insane » and surpassing his wildest dreams, Praud reflected on the intense competition and his strategy to push through until the end. Despite the fast pace set by his opponents, he remained focused and determined, ultimately outlasting them in the final stretch. Praud credited the roaring support of the crowd for fueling his last 100 meters, emphasizing the pivotal role of the spectators in his success.

### Overcoming Challenges

Praud, a engineering student, had never experienced such a large audience before, with previous races drawing crowds of around 4,000 people. However, the atmosphere at the 2024 Paralympic Games was unparalleled, providing him with a surge of energy and motivation. Encouraged by his teammate Valentin Bertrand’s advice to embrace the crowd’s enthusiasm, Praud engaged with the spectators to harness their positive vibes during the race.

### Personal Best Performance

With a remarkable improvement of four seconds from his personal best, Praud finished the race in 3 minutes and 51.37 seconds, securing his well-deserved spot on the podium. His journey to the bronze medal was marked by dedication and perseverance, as he continuously honed his skills and pushed his limits. Praud’s relentless pursuit of excellence paid off, culminating in a memorable achievement at the Paralympic Games.

### Resilience and Determination

Facing the challenges posed by a right brachial plexus paralysis, Praud exhibited resilience and determination throughout his athletic career. Despite the physical obstacles he encountered, including muscle imbalances and arm movement restrictions, he remained steadfast in his pursuit of athletic success. Praud’s unwavering commitment to his sport and his unwavering spirit serve as an inspiration to athletes and fans alike.

### Support and Encouragement

Praud’s success story is not just a testament to his own abilities but also a reflection of the support and encouragement he received from his coach, teammates, and fans. Surrounded by a strong network of individuals who believed in his potential, Praud was able to overcome obstacles and achieve his goals. The camaraderie and solidarity within the French athletics community played a crucial role in Praud’s journey to the Paralympic podium.

### Looking Ahead

As Antoine Praud basks in the glory of his historic achievement at the 2024 Paralympic Games, he remains focused on his future goals and aspirations. With his sights set on continued growth and success in his athletic career, Praud’s determination and passion serve as a beacon of hope for aspiring athletes around the world. His journey from a young athlete training under his mother’s guidance to a Paralympic medalist exemplifies the power of perseverance and dedication in the face of adversity.