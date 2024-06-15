June 21st marks the first day of summer. But it’s also the day of the Fête de la Musique, which is quickly approaching as it will take place in about ten days.

In Saint-Dié-des-Vosges, an eclectic program will be offered for the 2024 Fête de la Musique: pop, rock, pop-rock, heavy metal, variety, choral singing, classical music, guinguette, electro, country… there will be something for everyone, with 30 concerts and 18 entertainment venues from 6 pm to 1 am.

Here is a detailed program:

Place du Marché

Pop/rock/heavy dominated program with 4 local bands from Saint-Dié from 6 pm to 1 am:

– TRIBUN

– CREEPIN’DEATH

– MEET ME NEXT TIME

– EDDY THE HEAD

Bar La Pitchouli

Concert by the band PEGGY SAOÛLE, from 7 pm to 10 pm. (Pop Rock Variety)

Place du Général-de-Gaulle

Dinner-concert SPA, with DJ Fun Party from 6 pm to midnight. Interlude with the American Majorettes.

Musée Pierre-Noël

ISEGORIA choral singing from 6 pm to 7 pm. (Choral singing)

Café Poste

ETIENNE GUINGUETTE from 7 pm. (Guinguette)

Le Bistroquet

DJ SID + 3 other DJs from 8 pm to 1 am. (Electro)

Le Gargan

INITIUM (Pop Rock)

LA P@RANTHOSE takes over the skate park

– Les VIANDARDS (Humorous Punk Rock)

– Flamenco dances and DJ + flashmob.

Quai De-Lattre-de-Tassigny

Ecole des Nez Rouges: entertainment and music

Cathédrale

Concert by the Symphonic Orchestra by the association Orchestre+, from 8:30 pm to 10:30 pm. (Classical music)

Café Thiers

LAST TIME (Pop Rock)

Rue Thiers

– BLACK HORSES COUNTRY (Country Dances)

– LES SANTIAGS DE L’EST Country

Eight Bar

AEVA (Pop Rock)

Bar Les 2 Rives

DIDY ANIMATIONS (DJ). (Electronic music)

Brasserie Le Square

HANICIA DANCES (Dances)

Restaurant Aux P’tits Plats

RETROZICOS, from 7:30 pm to midnight. (Rock 70, 80, 90)

Note that the bar K KISS will offer a musical animation, still in the works, and a procession of traditional dances and songs, by KELEKULA, is yet to be confirmed.