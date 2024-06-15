The military tribunal in Conakry heard shocking revelations from General Sadiba Koulibaly on Thursday, June 13, 2024. He was being tried for desertion abroad and illegal possession of weapons. During the trial, he disclosed the details of phone calls he had with the Transition President, General Mamadi Doumbouya, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Morissanda Kouyaté on the evening of June 4.

General Sadiba explained that upon his return to Guinea on May 22, he had contacted Minister Morissanda to schedule a meeting. Despite some initial difficulties, they eventually agreed to meet on May 27 at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. During this meeting, General Sadiba discussed his personal issues and mentioned his intention to speak with the President as well.

However, things took a surprising turn on the evening of June 4 when Minister Morissanda called General Sadiba, questioning his whereabouts and the reasons for his return. The call was then passed to President Doumbouya, who expressed concerns about proper procedures not being followed. Despite General Sadiba’s attempts to explain his situation, the conversations became heated, with accusations being exchanged.

Following the phone calls, a military detachment arrived at General Sadiba’s residence in Kountia and began firing heavy weapons, causing significant damage. General Sadiba expressed his shock and disappointment at the turn of events, emphasizing that he did not believe he had committed any crime that would warrant such actions.

These revelations shed light on the complex relationships and tensions within Guinea’s military and political landscape. The public now awaits further developments in this unfolding story, hoping for transparency and justice to prevail in the midst of uncertainty and conflict. The events described by General Sadiba serve as a stark reminder of the fragility of power dynamics and the consequences of political dissent.