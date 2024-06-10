Key Takeaways from the 2024 European Elections in Fouesnant

On Sunday, June 9, 2024, the European elections in Fouesnant saw a slight increase in voter turnout, with participation exceeding 62%. A total of 5,969 citizens cast their votes, choosing from 38 declared lists.

Valérie Hayer, the candidate from the majority presidential party, narrowly secured the top spot with 23.30% of the votes, compared to Nathalie Loiseau’s 30% in the previous election.

Jordan Bardella from the far-right party made significant gains, improving his 2019 score by over 6 points to reach 21.34%. Together with Marion Maréchal, the far-right secured 27% of the votes in Fouesnant.

François-Xavier Bellamy from the Republicans maintained his position with just over 10% of the votes, while Raphaël Glucksmann from the Socialist Party/Place publique moved up to the third position.

The Greens, led by Marie Toussaint, experienced a significant decline, receiving less than 6% of the votes. Similarly, La France insoumise failed to gain traction in Fouesnant with only 3.73% of the votes.

Overall, there was a lack of focus on European issues during the campaign, with many voters expressing a desire for a more Europe-centric discussion. The mayor of Fouesnant emphasized the importance of the European Union in maintaining peace and stability in a global context.

In conclusion, the European elections in Fouesnant reflected a diverse range of political choices and highlighted the need for a more robust discussion on European issues in future elections.

