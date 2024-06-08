Euro 2024 | Vitinha seeks his place at Euro with Portugal – Eurosport

In Paris, Vitinha has become an indispensable player for PSG, shining on all fronts throughout the season. However, the situation is different when it comes to the Portuguese national team. Despite his immense potential, the rich pool of talent in the squad has made it challenging for him to secure a spot. The national team coach, Roberto Martinez, has been experimenting with various formations to find the right balance.

Upon taking charge of the Seleção das Quinas, Martinez initially tried a three-man defense to capitalize on the attacking prowess of João Cancelo and Nuno Mendes. This setup led to a midfield duo of João Palhinha and Bruno Fernandes, with Vitinha struggling to find his place. As the offensive strategy did not yield the desired results, Martinez gradually shifted to a more traditional 4-3-3 formation with tactical adjustments.

During a friendly match against Finland, Vitinha had a stellar performance, impressing Martinez with his control and decision-making on the field. His partnership with Bruno Fernandes showed promise, raising hopes for a strong collaboration in the upcoming matches. However, Martinez also praised the performance of Francisco Conceição on the right wing, adding to the selection dilemma.

As Portugal gears up to face Croatia, Martinez faces the challenge of finalizing his starting lineup. The match will provide insights into how Vitinha and other key players adapt to different opponents. While Vitinha has been a consistent presence for PSG, earning the trust of coach Luis Enrique, he is still working towards cementing his place in the national team setup.

The journey for Vitinha to establish himself in the Portuguese squad continues, with competition for spots heating up as Euro 2024 approaches. Martinez’s tactical decisions and player performances will play a crucial role in shaping the team for success in the upcoming tournament. Vitinha’s evolution from a standout player at PSG to a key figure for Portugal remains a captivating storyline to watch unfold in the football world.