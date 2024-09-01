Exciting Earth Festival near Dieppe: Harvesters Set to Race

The Earth Festival, a festive event in the agricultural world, is set to take place near Dieppe in Guilmécourt, a delegated commune of Petit-Caux in Seine-Maritime. Organized by the young farmers of Eu – Envermeu, this year’s festival promises to be a thrilling experience for both participants and visitors alike.

A Celebration of Agriculture

The Earth Festival is not just a regular agricultural event; it is a celebration of the farming community’s hard work and dedication. With the motto « From field to plate, let’s cultivate our know-how, » the festival offers a unique perspective on agriculture that aims to bring farmers together to share experiences and compete in various challenges. For visitors, it’s an opportunity to get a glimpse into the world of agriculture and enjoy a fun-filled weekend.

Participants and visitors alike can look forward to a farmer’s market featuring local produce and artisanal products. Children will have the chance to interact with animals at the mini-farm, adding an educational element to the festivities.

Competitions and Spectacular Races

Throughout the weekend, farmers will showcase their skills in two competitions: one for Prim’holstein heifers and the other for sheep. The weekend will also feature the departmental and regional finals of plowing contests, with selected farmers competing for top honors.

The highlight of the festival will undoubtedly be the spectacular races and competitions scheduled to take place. From auto-foot races to garden cross events, visitors can expect non-stop entertainment. The crowd can cheer on participants in tractor races on Saturday and Sunday, adding an element of excitement to the event.

The real showstopper will be the harvester races, with competitors showcasing their skills in the moiss batt cross competition. Spectators can witness the thrilling races on Saturday and Sunday, culminating in the crowning of the champions during the awards ceremony on Sunday evening.

Special Events and Closing Ceremony

In addition to the races and competitions, the festival will also feature special events such as a mass on Sunday morning, adding a spiritual touch to the festivities. The weekend will conclude with the awards ceremony at 5:45 pm on Sunday, recognizing the outstanding achievements of the participants.

Don’t miss the Earth Festival on Saturday, August 31st from 2 pm to 6 pm and Sunday, September 1st from 10 am to 6 pm in Guilmécourt. Tickets are priced at 6€, with free admission for children under 12. For more information, visit the festival’s Facebook page: Festival de la Terre 2024 JA 76.

Experience the excitement of the agricultural world and join us for a weekend of fun, competition, and celebration at the Earth Festival near Dieppe.