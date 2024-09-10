Detainees of Brussels Periphery Closed Center Forced to Camp Outside Due to Bed Bugs

Several detainees at the closed center 127bis in Steenokkerzeel spent Sunday night outside due to bed bugs present in the rooms and living spaces, as reported by the action group Getting The Voice Out. This information was confirmed by the mayor, Kurt Ryon. According to the mayor, the center has been facing this problem for about seven months. In other closed centers, including two in Bruges and Merksplas, detainees have also reported similar issues, notes Getting The Voice Out. Last week, the staff of the closed center 127bis went on strike after bed bugs were discovered in the staff toilets.

“The detainees have been complaining for a long time about a lack of an overall strategy to effectively address the problem,” the action group states. “Apart from moving from one wing to another, nothing is being done. The relocations are senseless, as the building is contaminated and fully occupied.” About fifteen people decided on Sunday to spend the night outside under shelter as a form of protest, added Getting The Voice Out. They camped with mattresses and blankets and were still outside during the day on Monday. “It is becoming really urgent. This is not a way to live, it affects us both mentally and physically,” said a detainee quoted by the action group. According to the mayor, the management is currently negotiating with the detainees to find a solution.

Current Situation at the Detention Center

The situation at the closed center 127bis in Steenokkerzeel has been deteriorating over the past few months due to the infestation of bed bugs. The detainees have been living in deplorable conditions, with reports of bed bugs in their rooms and common areas. This has led to a growing sense of frustration and desperation among the detainees, who feel neglected and mistreated.

The lack of a comprehensive plan to address the bed bug infestation has only exacerbated the problem. Instead of taking proactive measures to eradicate the pests and improve living conditions, the management has resorted to temporary solutions such as moving detainees from one area to another. This has only served to spread the infestation and make the situation worse for everyone involved.

Impact on the Detainees

The presence of bed bugs at the closed center 127bis has had a significant impact on the physical and mental well-being of the detainees. Not only are they forced to endure constant itching and discomfort from the bites, but they also have to deal with the psychological toll of living in such unsanitary conditions.

One detainee described the experience as “inhumane” and “degrading,” highlighting the toll it has taken on their mental health. Another detainee expressed concerns about the long-term effects of the infestation, both physically and mentally. The lack of proper hygiene and sanitation measures has only added to the sense of despair and hopelessness felt by the detainees.

Call for Urgent Action

The situation at the closed center 127bis in Steenokkerzeel has reached a critical point, with detainees resorting to drastic measures to draw attention to their plight. The decision to camp outside in protest is a clear indication of the severity of the issue and the urgent need for action.

Getting The Voice Out has called on the management of the center to take immediate steps to address the bed bug infestation and improve living conditions for the detainees. This includes implementing a comprehensive pest control plan, providing adequate medical care for those affected by the bites, and ensuring that the basic needs of the detainees are met.

In conclusion, the detainees at the closed center 127bis in Steenokkerzeel are facing a dire situation due to the infestation of bed bugs. It is imperative that the management of the center takes swift and decisive action to address the issue and ensure the well-being of the detainees. Failure to do so not only puts the health and safety of the detainees at risk but also reflects poorly on the authorities responsible for their care.