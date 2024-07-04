Agropur, a Quebec-based agri-food giant, recently fell victim to a cyberattack that exposed information of employees and business partners in both Canada and the United States. The incident, which targeted online directories, did not impact the cooperative’s transactional systems or operations, according to Guillaume Bérubé, Agropur’s Director of Strategic Communications.

While the full extent of the attack is still under investigation, Agropur has taken steps to notify affected organizations and individuals. Bérubé confirmed that internal and external cybersecurity experts are involved in assessing the incident, and law enforcement authorities have been informed. So far, there have been no reports of misuse of the compromised information by the hackers.

In response to media inquiries, Agropur has demonstrated a level of transparency uncommon in North American companies facing cyberattacks. Cybersecurity expert Steve Waterhouse noted that openly discussing such incidents is not the norm in this region, making Agropur’s approach noteworthy. By acknowledging the breach and outlining their response, the cooperative is showing accountability and a commitment to addressing the situation proactively.

Waterhouse emphasized the importance of organizations being forthcoming about cybersecurity incidents, as it helps build trust with stakeholders and demonstrates a genuine concern for the impact of such events. While the investigation into the cyberattack is ongoing, Agropur’s willingness to engage with the public and media is a positive step towards managing the fallout from the breach.

As cyber threats continue to evolve and pose risks to businesses of all sizes, proactive measures such as regular cybersecurity assessments, employee training, and incident response plans are essential for safeguarding sensitive data. By staying vigilant and transparent in the face of cyber incidents, companies like Agropur can not only mitigate immediate risks but also build resilience against future threats.