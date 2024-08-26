Sénégal’s Next Opponent Reveals Squad List for CAN 2025 Qualifiers

Senegal is set to face Burundi on September 9th as part of the qualifiers for the CAN 2025. The head coach of Burundi’s national team, Etienne Ndayiragije, announced the squad list of 23 players selected for the upcoming matches in September. In addition to facing Senegal, the Hirondelles will also take on Malawi on September 5th. Meanwhile, Senegal will be playing against Burkina Faso the following day.

Burundi may not be one of the most widely publicized teams on the continent, leading to a lack of recognition for its players. However, within Ndayiragige’s squad list, notable mention goes to Youssouf Ndayishimiye, a versatile defender from OGC Nice, aged 25, who appeared in 23 matches in Ligue 1 last season and has earned 18 caps, scoring one goal.

In recent months, the Burundian team has shown promise by defeating Gambia 3-2, narrowly losing to Gabon 1-2, drawing against Kenya 1-1, and securing a victory over Seychelles 1-3 in the World Cup 2026 qualifiers. This track record indicates that Senegal’s team, led by Aliou Cissé, should approach the upcoming matches with caution.

Key Players and Strategies

Despite the absence of defender Claus Niyukuri due to injury, the Burundian team will need to showcase resilience in their defense against Senegal. The Lions are coming off a draw against DR Congo (1-1) and a victory over Mauritania (0-1) in the World Cup 2026 qualifiers in June, showcasing their strength and determination on the field.

As the Burundian squad prepares to face Senegal, they will need to rely on players like Ndayishimiye to anchor their defense and potentially stifle Senegal’s offensive prowess. The team’s strategy may involve a strong defensive line and quick transitions to capitalize on counter-attacks against Senegal’s aggressive style of play.

Senegal, on the other hand, will be looking to maintain their winning momentum and secure a victory against Burundi to solidify their position in the CAN 2025 qualifiers. With players like Sadio Mané and Kalidou Koulibaly leading the charge, Senegal’s team is expected to bring their A-game to the upcoming matches and showcase their skill and teamwork on the field.

Expectations and Predictions

The upcoming match between Senegal and Burundi promises to be an exciting clash between two teams vying for a spot in the CAN 2025. While Senegal is considered the favorite due to their strong roster and recent performances, Burundi has shown that they are a team to be reckoned with, capable of delivering surprising results on the field.

Fans and analysts alike will be watching closely to see how both teams perform in the upcoming qualifiers and whether Burundi can cause an upset against Senegal. The outcome of the matches will not only impact the standings in the CAN 2025 qualifiers but also shape the narrative of both teams’ journeys in international football.

In conclusion, the stage is set for an intense and competitive showdown between Senegal and Burundi in the upcoming CAN 2025 qualifiers. Both teams will be aiming to showcase their talent and determination on the field, making this a must-watch fixture for football enthusiasts around the world. Stay tuned for updates on the match results and the overall progress of both teams in their quest for qualification.