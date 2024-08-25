Caen BC’s Stéphane Eberlin Reflects on First Pre-Season Match: Key Takeaways

The Caen Basket Calvados kicked off their pre-season with a strong performance against Aurore Vitré, claiming a victory with a score of 71-84 on Tuesday, August 20, 2024. This match marked the first friendly encounter for Stéphane Eberlin’s men after 17 intense days of training focused primarily on physical conditioning.

Stéphane Eberlin, who is embarking on his third season at the helm of Caen Basket Calvados, shared his thoughts on the team’s performance with Sport à Caen. He emphasized the importance of using this first match as a gauge to assess the collective progress of the team following their rigorous training sessions. Eberlin highlighted the significance of establishing rhythm, developing player associations, and maximizing playing time.

Assessing Defensive Communication and Offensive Ball Movement

Eberlin expressed satisfaction with the team’s defensive communication and offensive ball movement during the match. He noted the team’s efficient ball distribution, with only 10 turnovers compared to 26 assists. The coach acknowledged the initial defensive lapses in the first half, allowing easy baskets for Aurore Vitré, resulting in a high shooting percentage for the opponents. However, the team made significant adjustments in the second half, restricting the opponents to only three baskets in the paint, which ultimately led to an increased lead on the scoreboard.

Eberlin emphasized the importance of maintaining defensive intensity and improving execution on offense throughout the pre-season to fine-tune the team’s overall performance before the official season commences. The coach’s strategic insights and focus on key areas of improvement set the tone for a competitive and disciplined approach moving forward.

Strategic Team Selection and Pre-Season Plans

For the match against Aurore Vitré, Stéphane Eberlin strategically utilized an 11-player rotation, opting to rest Malela Mutuale, the 12th member of the Caen Basket Calvados squad. The team is scheduled to embark on a training camp in Pays de la Loire starting Thursday and continuing through the end of the week. The upcoming schedule includes a training match against Cholet (Betclic Elite, Pro A) followed by two additional friendly matches against Angers (Nationale 1) and Orléans (Pro B) on Saturday, August 24, and Sunday, August 25, respectively.

The pre-season matches against varied opponents will provide valuable opportunities for the team to test their strategies, assess player performances, and refine their game plan. The intense training camp and match schedule underscore the team’s commitment to preparation and readiness for the upcoming season.

In summary, Stéphane Eberlin’s reflections on the first pre-season match highlight the team’s commitment to improvement, strategic planning, and collective effort towards achieving their goals. The Caen Basket Calvados’ strong start sets a positive tone for the season ahead, with a focus on continuous growth and development both on and off the court.