Brice from Charente-Maritime: The Salt of L’Amour est dans le pré 2024

Brice, a former Club Med entertainer turned salt worker in La Tremblade, is set to appear on the upcoming episode of the popular French TV show, “L’Amour est dans le pré,” airing on Monday, September 9th on M6. Known for his hard work both in his salt marshes and in his quest for love, Brice has turned to the show to help him break free from his current predicament.

In the picturesque salt marshes of La Tremblade, Brice can be found scraping clay with his tool in an effort to salvage what he can. The summer rains have posed a challenge, leading to a decrease in his salt production. “My third harvest is proving to be the most difficult by far,” he laments. In addition to his work struggles, Brice is also seeking the salt of his life: a partner. With challenges in both work and love, he has turned to the TV show “L’Amour est dans le pré” on M6 to help him navigate through this difficult time.

It all began at the summer romance hub, Club Med in La Palmyre, where Brice, a former tennis instructor, took on a role as a friendly organizer, known as a G.O. “I wanted to explore new professions,” recalls the former holiday entertainer.

With his blue eyes and surfer charm, Brice, a former tennis teacher and Club Med G.O., possesses all the qualities of a true charmer.

After some time, Brice joined the team of tour guides, spending his days with local farmers, winemakers, and oyster farmers. “I had a natural inclination towards direct sales,” he explains. “I found it rewarding to shake hands with the person who raised the cow we’re going to eat.”

Seeking a new challenge, Brice eventually decided to switch gears and pursue a career as a salt worker. He enrolled in the salt worker training center in Guérande, without fully understanding the technicalities involved. “I faced some challenges,” he chuckles. “It was highly technical, and I realized that my strengths lay in sales.” However, the determined “bobo” from the Île de Ré persisted and purchased an old oyster farming business in La Tremblade, which he transformed into salt marshes.

Undoubtedly a skilled salesman, Brice’s boutique exudes charm, with carefully arranged displays and attention to detail. The cabin is adorned with paintings from friends, family furniture, and unique finds. Brice effortlessly interacts with customers, often taking them on tours of the salt pans.

Despite his commercial success, the beginning stages of Brice’s salt working venture were challenging. “There aren’t many salt workers in this area, so I had no one to turn to for guidance,” he reflects. Without external advice, Brice learned from his mistakes, sometimes taking weeks to understand why his salt marshes were underperforming. “The weather this year has been unpredictable, causing me to struggle,” he admits.

Brice’s romantic life has also been complicated. Contrary to the stereotype of the charming Club Med entertainer, Brice is not one to engage in casual flings. “I’ve always found it difficult with women,” confesses the handsome blue-eyed gentleman. Despite his ease with clients, Brice becomes nervous when approaching a woman.

Transitioning into the role of a salt worker did not make things easier for Brice. La Tremblade is a small village where everyone knows each other. “I knew that if I made a move, I would run into that person every day,” he explains. Taking matters into his own hands, Brice decided to apply for “L’Amour est dans le pré.”

Three days later, a member of the show’s production team confirmed his participation. “I prefer shows like this, where the contestants are not used to being on camera,” he notes. “It helps maintain a freshness that can be lost otherwise.” The response was immediate; upon the airing of his profile in January, Brice received numerous messages. “I even received photos on my phone. However, since I didn’t have a smartphone, I couldn’t view them,” he chuckles. While Brice is pleased with his participation, the question remains: did he find love? “You’ll have to watch the episode to find out,” he teases.