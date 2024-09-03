Title: Exciting Start to the Botola Pro Inwi D1: A Recap of the Opening Day Matches in the Moroccan Football League

After over a month of break and numerous transfer market negotiations, the Botola Pro Inwi D1 resumed action last Friday and Saturday, marking a first day that surprised the Moroccan public. The Raja Casablanca, who had achieved the remarkable feat of winning the championship without a single defeat in the previous season, stumbled in their first outing this time, suffering a 1-0 home defeat at Larbi Zaouli Stadium against Renaissance Berkane. Deprived of African club competitions in the previous season, the Green Eagles were fully focused on the domestic scene and had not lost any matches in either the Botola Pro Inwi D1 or the Coupe du Trône. However, things changed in August 2024 as the RCA participated in the preliminary round of the Champions League under the guidance of a new coach, Bosnian Rusmir Cviko.

The return to the continental stage and the change in the coaching staff have disrupted the Raja’s plans, as the club appeared disoriented just days after a resounding 5-0 victory over the National Gendarmerie Sports Association of Niger in the return leg. Balancing matches in African Cups and the Botola is not always easy, as demonstrated by Wydad and RSB earlier in the year, and the Raja paid the price in their first appearance in the league. The defending champions and their new coach will need to find the right balance in the coming weeks before the start of the Champions League group stage, which features a more intense pace and often grueling travels.

The other Casablanca giant, Wydad, also suffered a defeat, conceding a late penalty goal to Maghreb Fes (1-0). With a significant recruitment campaign, WAC is operating with a new team under the guidance of new coach Rulani Mokwena. Their defeat is more understandable than Raja’s, as the latter retained all their key players but still couldn’t secure an opening win. For Wydad, the result is more tolerable as the new recruits need time to develop chemistry and adapt to the playing philosophy of their new leader. The Reds, not participating in any African cups, will have more time to correct their course compared to RCA, facing a tougher challenge.

The Military team, AS FAR, known for their attacking prowess, faced off against a team that fought relegation in the previous season, Chabab Mohammedia, and delivered a resounding 5-0 victory. The Military team continues their dominance, being the only team to score high in the league last year. Despite a new coach, Polish Czesław Michniewicz, the team maintained their attacking style. Unlike Raja, the capital’s team had more difficulties shining in the Champions League but found their rhythm in the Botola D1. AS FAR remains a serious title contender, especially with their record-breaking goal-scoring attack from the previous season.

Ittihad Tanger also impressed by securing a 1-0 away victory against HUSA in Agadir. Despite ongoing management issues that may worsen (the club president announced his departure on the eve of the first matchday), the team from the Strait showed resilience on Saturday. Newly promoted teams in the Botola D1, CODM Meknes and Difaa Hassani El Jadida, started slowly with home draws against RCAZ and JSS, respectively. Union Touarga, eliminated in the first preliminary round of the CAF Cup, settled for a draw in the Rabat derby against Fath, as did Moghreb Tetouan against Olympic Safi.

The first day of the Botola Pro Inwi D1 brought valuable insights, with top teams succumbing to impulsive decisions and others opting for cautious starts to the season. The upcoming international break with Morocco facing Gabon and Lesotho will give technical staff time to regroup and adjust strategies before the league resumes in mid-September.

**Results of Matchday 1:**

– AS FAR 5-0 SCCM

– UTS 2-2 FUS

– MAT 0-0 OCS

– HUSA 0-1 IRT

– MAS 1-0 WAC

– RCA 0-1 RSB

– DHJ 1-1 JSS

– CODM 1-1 RCAZ

In conclusion, the first day of the Botola Pro Inwi D1 set the stage for an exciting season ahead with surprises, upsets, and promising performances from various teams. Fans can expect a competitive and unpredictable league as clubs adjust to new players, coaches, and challenges throughout the season. Stay tuned for more thrilling matches and developments in Moroccan football.