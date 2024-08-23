Belgian Memorial for the Battle of Normandy Inauguration on Tuesday, August 20

As we prepare for the inauguration of the Belgian Memorial for the Battle of Normandy, we had the opportunity to speak with Pierre Muller, a historian at the Royal Museum of the Armed Forces in Brussels, on Matin Première.

Did you know that Belgian soldiers played a crucial role in the Battle of Normandy and the liberation of Belgium? In honor of their sacrifices, a Belgian memorial will be unveiled on August 20, 2024. Pierre Muller, the historian at the Royal Museum of the Armed Forces, is currently touring Normandy alongside the brigades that were formed for this special occasion.

Henri d’Oultremont, a 93-year-old veteran of the 2nd Piron Brigade, fondly remembers his time in the war: « We wanted to help the Allies finish the war. In hindsight, we would have been unable to defend ourselves. We had minimal training, but we were filled with determination. If we had encountered German parachutists, we would have been defeated. »

Bringing history to lifeIn 1957, a farewell ceremony was held for Major General Jean-Baptiste Piron. He was the commander of the first Belgian infantry brigade. « At that time, the Battle of Normandy was not an easy fight for the Allied troops, especially for the Belgians, » explains Pierre Muller. In total, the brigade lost 27 men in Normandy. « It was a harsh baptism of fire for these young men who had never experienced combat before. »

As part of the reenactment, vintage vehicles have been brought out: « The Army Museum in Bastogne has a collection of vehicles from the Piron Brigade. » For the 80th anniversary, some of these machines have been deployed in Normandy, where they once fought bravely.

The Legacy of the Belgian Soldiers

The Belgian soldiers who fought in the Battle of Normandy left behind a lasting legacy of courage and sacrifice. Their contributions to the liberation of Belgium and the defeat of the Axis powers cannot be understated. The inauguration of the Belgian Memorial serves as a reminder of their bravery and dedication to the cause of freedom.

Remembering the Fallen Heroes

As we gather to honor the memory of the fallen heroes of the Battle of Normandy, we must never forget the sacrifices they made for the greater good. Their courage and resilience in the face of adversity inspire us to strive for a better world, free from the horrors of war. The Belgian Memorial stands as a testament to their valor and a symbol of our gratitude for their service.

In conclusion, the inauguration of the Belgian Memorial for the Battle of Normandy is a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made by Belgian soldiers during World War II. It serves as a tribute to their bravery and dedication to the cause of freedom. Let us never forget the sacrifices of these heroes and strive to uphold the values they fought for.