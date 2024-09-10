Kia Motors is expanding its range of electric vehicles with the introduction of the new Kia EV5, a sleek SUV that joins the existing EV6 and EV9 models. Unveiled in October 2023 at the Chengdu Auto Show in China, the EV5 offers a more conventional alternative in the 100% electric C-SUV segment. Built around three key principles – rugged design, emission-free mobility, and a spacious interior – the EV5 stands out with its bold and imposing look, giving Moroccan customers an additional choice in Kia’s electric and hybrid lineup.

Performance and Features

The Kia EV5, in its most advanced version, is set to hit the Moroccan market, offering a range of options that set it apart from other electric vehicles available. With all-wheel drive (AWD), this SUV is powered by two electric motors, one producing 70 kilowatts (kW) at the front and the other 160 kW at the rear, delivering a total power of 310 hp. Its high-capacity 88.1-kilowatt-hour (kWh) battery provides a maximum range of 620 km.

Built on Kia’s dedicated E-GMP platform, the EV5 boasts a robust and high-performance base that enhances the overall driving dynamics of the vehicle. This technologically advanced platform allows for both two-wheel drive and all-wheel drive configurations, offering versatility in driving experiences. Acceleration is another highlight of the Kia EV5, capable of going from 0 to 100 km/h in just 6.1 seconds. Additionally, it features an ultra-fast charging system that can recharge the battery from 30 to 80% in only 27 minutes, catering to drivers seeking speed and efficiency.

Innovative Design and Intelligent Interior

The exterior design of the Kia EV5 embodies a modern vision of sustainable mobility, blending muscular and angular elements boldly. Inspired by the “Opposites United” philosophy and the “Bold of Nature” concept, the vehicle’s style plays on the creative tension between contrasting values of nature and modernity, resulting in a harmonious overall design. The designers have skillfully combined taut, athletic shapes with precise geometric lines, striking a subtle balance between ruggedness and sophistication.

Similar to its predecessor, the EV9, the Kia EV5 reimagines Kia’s iconic “Tiger Face” with a new interpretation called the “Digital Tiger Face.” This fresh look features a grille equipped with full LED headlights and angular LED daytime running lights, giving the SUV a refined, futuristic, and imposing appearance. The rear design continues the theme with a triangular-shaped trunk incorporating a subtly concealed wiper. The angular rear lights with a distinctive lighting signature further enhance the uniqueness of the design.

The interior of the Kia EV5, elegant and minimalist, has been meticulously crafted to meet the expectations of modern drivers. The designers aimed to create a space that transcends the mere function of a cabin, transforming it into an extension of home for current generations. This concept highlights practicality, contemporary and sleek design, as well as a strong focus on comfort and sustainability. The result is a “lounge” interior offering clever amenities and configurable space for a personalized and enjoyable driving experience.

The panoramic and curved dashboard of the EV5, akin to the EV9, integrates displays and controls on a single 30-inch panel. The four-spoke steering wheel provides direct access to controls, while physical buttons for air conditioning have been retained. The front seats feature USB-C ports, and the center console includes a wireless charger, cup holders, and storage spaces. The rear bench folds flat thanks to an innovative system unique to Kia, offering a trunk with practical compartments and storage under the floor. The interior boasts relaxation seats with massage function, a refrigerated trunk, and rear trays, enhancing the family-friendly aspect of the vehicle.

In Morocco, the Kia EV5 will be available in the Executive version with AWD transmission, two motors totaling 310 hp, and an 88.1 kWh battery, priced at 650,000 DH.

Technical Specifications of the Kia EV5

– Motor: Electric

– Fiscal Power (hp): Free vignette

– Max Power (hp): 310

– Max Torque (Nm): 480

– Transmission: 4×4

– Gearbox: Automatic

– Max Speed (km/h): 185

– Acceleration (0-100 km/h): 6.1 seconds

– Battery Capacity (kWh): 88.1

– Mixed Consumption (kWh/100 km): 20.1

– Range (km): 620

– Trunk Capacity (liters): 513

– Executive Finish (DH): 650,000

With its impressive performance, innovative design, and intelligent interior, the Kia EV5 is set to make a mark in the electric SUV market, offering Moroccan customers a compelling choice in the realm of sustainable mobility.