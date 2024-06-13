ac-milan-zlatan-ibrahimovic-annoncera-paulo-fonseca-demain

AC Milan: Zlatan Ibrahimovic to announce Paulo Fonseca tomorrow

It was only a matter of time, and the deal is finally coming to a close. Indeed, Paulo Fonseca will officially be named the new coach of AC Milan tomorrow, Thursday, June 13, 2024. According to our sources, a press conference will be held on Thursday morning, during which Zlatan Ibrahimovic himself will announce the Portuguese coach’s appointment, alongside Fonseca himself.

After long weeks of waiting and around ten different names mentioned in the race to succeed Stefano Pioli, it was indeed LOSC tactician Paulo Fonseca who garnered the most consensus within the Milanese leadership. As a reminder, American owner Gerry Cardinale had asked his various executives, including Zlatan Ibrahimovic, for their top candidates.

