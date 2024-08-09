The 24th edition of the Festival du Bout du Monde brought together 60,000 spectators in a family-friendly and festive atmosphere. To ensure the safety of the festival-goers during the 3 days of celebration on the Presqu’île, all the usual services and partners were mobilized and perfectly coordinated with the organizers.

A security device was established in partnership between the State services, the Departmental Fire and Rescue Service (SDIS), the Departmental Council, the municipalities of Crozon and Lanvéoc, and the organizers. This specific device called « Orsec-large gatherings » led to the deployment of 59 gendarmes, 12 soldiers from the sentinel mission, 23 firefighters, and, permanently on site, 4 doctors, 2 nurses, 1 physiotherapist, and 50 Order of Malta rescuers. In addition, 156 agents from 4 private security companies ensured the security of the event, as well as 2 teams of 2 horseback riders for parking surveillance.

All these different services met on the mornings of August 3 and 4, under the leadership of the Sub-Prefect of Châteaulin, to establish a daily activity report together and adapt, in real time and in a concerted manner, the deployed device. The results are as follows:

– Medical assistance: the number of cases handled has significantly decreased compared to the 2023 edition. The Order of Malta carried out 321 interventions on site, mainly for minor wounds and minor injuries, compared to 573 in 2023. 192 people were treated at the Medical Aid Station, and 15 of them were evacuated to hospitals.

– Public order: 16 interventions were recorded by the National Gendarmerie.

– Road safety: a road safety stand at the festival site raised awareness among festival-goers about the dangers of the road and allowed them to test their blood alcohol levels. Outside the site, the National Gendarmerie recorded 21 infractions, including 11 for driving under the influence of alcohol and 3 for driving under the influence of drugs.

– Health controls: agents from the departmental directorate of population protection (DDPP) inspected 15 establishments (food stands, etc.) on site. The checks focused on compliance with hygiene rules and the proper information of consumers.

It is worth noting once again the remarkable collaboration between the various partners and the spirit of cooperation that animated the teams throughout the festival, not to mention the valuable contribution of nearly 1800 volunteers mobilized throughout the site. See you at the next edition, from August 1st to 3rd, 2025!

