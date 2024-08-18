Exciting News for Anime Fans: Witch Watch Anime Adaptation Revealed!

Exciting news has surfaced for fans of the popular manga series « Witch Watch » as the anime adaptation is set to debut in April 2025! The latest issue of Weekly Shonen Jump has leaked some exciting details about the upcoming anime, including the animation studio, a never-before-seen visual teaser, and some hints about the cast (although nothing official has been confirmed yet).

The leaked information suggests that the highly anticipated anime adaptation of « Witch Watch » is scheduled to premiere in April 2025. Fans of the series can expect to see their favorite characters brought to life on the small screen in just a few short years.

BIBURY ANIMATION STUDIOS to Bring « Witch Watch » to Life

According to the leaks, BIBURY ANIMATION STUDIOS, known for their work on « The Quintessential Quintuplets, » will be responsible for bringing « Witch Watch » to life on the screen. Fans can expect the studio to deliver high-quality animation that stays true to the original manga.

An exclusive promotional poster from the leaks has also been revealed, giving fans a sneak peek at what they can expect from the upcoming anime adaptation. Additionally, a video trailer is rumored to be released in the near future, building even more anticipation for the series.

About « Witch Watch »

« Witch Watch » originally began as a manga series by Shinohara Kenta, which was serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump in 2021 before being released in collected volumes by Shueisha. The series has since gained popularity both in Japan and internationally, with 17 volumes currently available in Japan and 9 volumes released in other countries through Soleil Manga.

The story follows Morihito, a boy with incredible strength, who is about to start living with his childhood friend Niko as her familiar. As Niko trains to become a witch, her magic often leads to various misadventures and challenges for the pair.

Cast Revealed?

While nothing has been officially confirmed, some leaked information suggests that certain voice actors may have been cast in key roles for the anime adaptation of « Witch Watch. » The rumored cast members include Ryouta Suzuki as Morihito Otogi, Rina Kawaguchi as Nico Wakatsuki, Tomori Kusunoki as Nemu Miyao, and Kouhei Amasaki as Kanshi Kazamatsuri.

Fans will have to wait for official confirmation to see if these actors will indeed be voicing the beloved characters from the series in the upcoming anime.

In an exciting update, the official « Witch Watch » anime trailer has been released, confirming the adaptation and giving fans a first look at what they can expect from the series. With Hiroshi Ikehata as the director, Masao Kawase as the assistant director, Deko Akao handling the scripts, and Haruko Iizuka in charge of character design, the team behind the anime adaptation seems poised to deliver a faithful and engaging adaptation of the beloved manga.

As the release date approaches, fans can look forward to more updates and information about the highly anticipated « Witch Watch » anime adaptation, which is set to debut in April 2025. Stay tuned for more exciting news and details about this upcoming series!