Ian McKellen, who portrays the iconic Gandalf in the « Lord of the Rings » saga, is set to reprise his role in the upcoming film based on Tolkien’s universe and centered around the character of Gollum, still played by Andy Serkis.

In May, it was announced that Andy Serkis would be directing and starring in a live-action film titled « Lord Of The Rings: The Hunt For Gollum, » focusing on the famous character he previously portrayed in the Peter Jackson films. Jackson mentioned in an interview with Deadline, « We really want to explore and delve into his story, dive into the lesser-known parts of his journey, which we didn’t have time to do in the previous films. It’s too early to say who will cross his path, but suffice it to say, we will take inspiration from Professor Tolkien. »

Today, more details have emerged about the characters set to return in the movie. During an interview with Big Issue, Ian McKellen, who played Gandalf in Peter Jackson’s saga, revealed that the Grey Pilgrim would be present in the upcoming « Lord of the Rings » films. The return of Gandalf! « I’ve just been told that there will be more films and that Gandalf will be involved, and they hope I will reprise the role. When? I don’t know. What’s the script? It hasn’t been written yet. So they better hurry up! » In an interview with The Times, the actor had previously stated that he would love to revisit his legendary role, adding, « If I’m still alive. »

The 85-year-old British actor is eager to don his wizard’s cloak and hat in the upcoming film centered on Gollum’s adventures. This reunites him with Andy Serkis more than 24 years after « The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring. » Ian McKellen had previously reprised his role in « The Hobbit » trilogy in 2012. The actor is currently recovering after falling off the stage while performing in the play « Player Kings » in London.

While the exact plot of « The Hunt For Gollum » remains unknown, the film is expected to delve into the story of the character consumed and destroyed by the precious ring.

### Gandalf’s Return

Andy Serkis had stated to Deadline, « The character has always stayed with me over the years. I’ve read all the books, ‘The Lord of the Rings,’ ‘The Hobbit,’ and ‘The Silmarillion.’ So I’m very familiar with Tolkien’s universe; it has never left me since we shot the first films. So it’s absolutely exciting to be able to go back and delve into Gollum’s world. We will explore his psychology and try to make a film that fits into the ‘canon’ of ‘The Lord of the Rings’ universe but also brings something fresh with a completely new approach. »

« Lord Of The Rings: The Hunt For Gollum » is scheduled for release in 2026. In the meantime, the extended edition of the « Lord of the Rings » trilogy will be re-released in theaters starting tomorrow, the animated film « The War of the Rohirrim » will hit theaters on December 11, and the second season of the series « The Rings of Power » is currently airing on Prime Video.